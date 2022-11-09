VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes guard A.J. Plitzuweit waited over a year-and-a-half to play in front of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center crowd.
He took over the Coyotes’ home-opening contest against the Lipscomb Bisons in the second half, scoring 24 of his 33 points to help USD overcome a 15-point deficit in an 85-77 victory Wednesday.
“It feels amazing to be back out there with my guys,” Plitzuweit said. “Sitting out a year-and-a-half is a long time to sit and digest everything that’s been going on.
“(Head) Coach (Eric Peterson) did a good job of putting us in positions where I could get a switch or get downhill and create a mismatch. Tasos (Kamateros) did a good job setting my screens.”
Peterson earned his first victory as the head coach of the Coyotes. Still, he will remember the night for the performance Plitzuweit displayed.
“It was emotional in the locker room because he did it with all these guys surrounding, helping, and being a support system for him,” Peterson said. “Of course everybody wants to give you your game ball when you win your first game, but I couldn’t think of anybody better to give it to than A.J. I don’t care about that stuff. With him coming back from (his injury and performing the way he did), it’s something I’ll never forget my career.”
South Dakota improves to 1-1 on the season, while Lipscomb is now 0-1.
Down 57-52 with 10:27 remaining, the Coyotes went on a 17-2 run to take a 69-59 lead with 4:27 remaining. Defensively, the Coyotes held Lipscomb without a field goal for nine-plus minutes (from the 12:01-2:58 mark of the second half). Peterson credited the defense the team played against Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah in the second half.
“We changed the way in the second half how we doubled the post,” he said. “We doubled from the baseline side when we usually double from the top side. It was an adjustment we threw on the fly.”
Getting after their opponents defensively helped to flip the game in the Coyotes’ favor in Peterson’s eyes.
“When we got stops, you probably saw me giving the ‘baseball wave run at third.’ (We needed to) push the ball and attack them. That’s where I thought the game really flipped. We got stops and we attacked them in transition.”
Peterson praised the effort both Damani Hayes and Max Burchill displayed on the defensive end of the floor as it helped to spark the Coyotes. Offensively, Peterson inserted Damani Hayes inside to help switch ball screens to flip the game.
“(The Bisons) were picking and popping us in the first half,” he said. “We weren’t sure if they could do that and make those shots and they proved that they could. When those guys entered the game, we played small with Damani and we switched every ball screen.”
Kamateros scored 17 points for the Coyotes, while Hayes added 11 points on the offensive end.
Will Pruitt led Lipscomb with 20 points.
Peterson added that when the team is attacking offensively, they will have success. The Coyotes displayed that attack, scoring 50 points in the second half.
“We were timid in the first half getting to the basket,” Peterson said. “We settled. We looked like we were on our heels. Part of it’s the Wisconsin trip (with) getting back late and a shorter practice yesterday. We had to give our guys some time for recovery. We can score the ball. I know we can do it. Getting guys in the flow is going to help us moving forward.”
South Dakota will have a chance to improve their game flow Saturday against Dakota State Trojans Saturday. Tip off is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
LIPSCOMB (0-1)
Ahsan Asadullah 2-7 0-0 4, Will Pruitt 6-8 5-7 20, Trae Benham 3-8 2-3 9, Derrin Boyd 3-7 2-2 8, Matthew Schner 4-7 0-0 10, A.J. McGinnis 2-6 0-0 6, Quincy Clark 1-3 0-0 2, Grant Asman 0-2 0-0 0, Jacob Ognacevic 7-14 2-2 18. TOTALS: 28-62 11-14 77.
SOUTH DAKOTA (1-1)
Tasos Kamateros 7-11 1-2 17, Damani Hayes 5-8 1-1 11, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 1-6 3-4 5, A.J. Plitzuweit 9-11 10-10 33, Mason Archambault 3-10 0-0 8, Max Burchill 1-2 4-4 6, Mihai Carcoana 0-0 0-0 0, Paul Bruns 1-6 0-0 3, Jeremiah Coleman 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS: 28-57 19-21 85.
At the half: LU 42-35. Three-Pointers: SD 10-18 (Plitzuweit 5-6, Kamateros 2-3, Archambault 2-2, Bruns 1-3, Perrott-Hunt 0-2, Burchill 0-1, Coleman 0-1), LU 10-26 (Pruitt 3-3, Schner 2-2, McGinnis 2-5, Ognacevic 2-6, Benham 1-5, Boyd 0-3, Asman 0-2). Rebounds: SD 38 (Kamateros 8), LU 28 (Schner 7). Personal Fouls: LU 20, SD 16. Fouled Out: None. Assists: LU 15 (Asadullah 5), SD 13 (Plitzuweit 5). Turnovers: SD 9, LU 5. Blocked Shots: LU 5 (Asadullah 3), SD 0. Steals: LU 5 (Pruitt 3), SD 3 (Plitzuweit 2). Attendance: 1,984.
