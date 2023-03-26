SAN DIEGO, Calif.—The quartet of sophomore Sammy Neil, junior Jacy Pulse, sophomore Anna Robinson and junior Erin Kinney busted out a new school record of 44.95 seconds in the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the Aztec Invitational Saturday at the San Diego State Sports Deck.

The relay bested last years’ time of 44.99 seconds to break the record. USD finished runner-up in the relay race.

