SAN DIEGO, Calif.—The quartet of sophomore Sammy Neil, junior Jacy Pulse, sophomore Anna Robinson and junior Erin Kinney busted out a new school record of 44.95 seconds in the women’s 4x100-meter relay at the Aztec Invitational Saturday at the San Diego State Sports Deck.
The relay bested last years’ time of 44.99 seconds to break the record. USD finished runner-up in the relay race.
Fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp added a runner-up finish in the hammer throw, launching the hammer a distance of 195-11.
Kinney also clocked a new personal best in the open 100 meters, notching 11.50 seconds for the second-fastest time in USD history. She finished third in the race behind a pair of All-American sprinters from the Pac-12’s Oregon and USC.
Pulse placed third in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.27 seconds to open the season. The 2022 NCAA runner-up in the 100 hurdles was the race winner on Saturday.
Sophomore Danii Anglin took third in the high jump with a clearance of 5-10 ¾ (1.80m) to open the outdoor season.
Sophomore Marleen Mülla also took third, clearing 14-0 (4.27m) in the women’s pole vault.
Junior Luke Olson clocked a personal best of 1:51.52 to finish fourth in the 800-meter race. That performance ranks ninth in USD program history.
The men’s 4x100-meter relay of fourth-year junior Ardell Inlay, fourth-year junior Dylan Kautz, fifth-year senior Johnson Adegbite and sophomore Ken-Mark Minkovski clocked 40.54 seconds for fifth place. The time’s also the fifth-fastest in USD history.
Fourth-year junior Marshall Faurot took fifth in the men’s pole vault with a height of 16-6 ¾ (5.05m).
Junior Abbie Schmidt added a fifth-place finish in the 5,000 meters by clocking 18:13.32.
South Dakota returns to action on Thursday with the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, and the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas.
