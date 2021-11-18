RAPID CITY — Third-seeded Dakota Valley overcame a slow start to sweep Hamlin 29-27, 25-21, 25-15 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Thursday in Rapid City.
Jorja Van Den Hul posted 13 kills, and Sophie Tuttle had 11 kills, 12 digs and two ace serves for Dakota Valley (27-8), which advances to face Garretson in the semifinals, today (Friday) at 8:45 p.m. Central time. Logan Miller finished with 39 assists. Madeline Stout had eight kills and two assisted blocks. Tori Schulz posted seven kills and two assisted blocks. Sammi Archer finished with 18 digs and Kate Van Rooyan added 13 digs in the victory.
For Hamlin (26-7), Ally Abraham led the way with 12 kills and three blocks. Grace Everson posted 12 assists, 11 digs and two ace serves. Ellyana Prouty also had 11 digs and two ace serves. Kami Wadsworth posted seven kills, nine assists and nine digs. Alyssa West added 14 digs for the Chargers, who will face Elkton-Lake Benton in consolation action at 2:45 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.