VERMILLION — Going from NAIA National Championships to Summit League Championships is an adjustment that South Dakota’s Kamberlyn Lamer had to make, and is hitting her stride through day one of the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Vermillion.
“It’s tough competition,” Lamer said. “It’s definitely a lot different than NAIA, but it’s still the same thing…. It could possibly be my last meet and a lot of people are also thinking that way too, so you have that mindset in all your competitors, especially at this meet. It’s definitely tough.”
Lamer won the 100-meter hurdles (13.86 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (25.26), setting personal bests in both events Thursday. Lamer leads the heptathlon with 3,083 points through four events. She placed fourth in the high jump at 5-1 and seventh in the shot put at 33-6 ½.
Following the 200-meter dash, Lamer went over to the javelin, and competed in the individual javelin competition. Lamer placed fourth, qualifying for the finals, but not throwing in the finals to save up her energy for the rest of the weekend.
“That was a big mental game right there for me,” Lamer said. “I got back over (to the javelin) I had to take a deep breath and once I changed my shoes my mentality changed. I went from sprint spikes to jav boots, and I had to get right into the next mental component of the meet. And it was tough, but honestly I’m very pleased with my results.”
Behind Lamer in the heptathlon is Erica Benson of UND with 2991 points and Katelyn Darnell of South Dakota State with 2946 points. USD’s Liberty Justus is in seventh with 2740 points.
In the men’s decathlon, USD’s Will Stupalsky sits in fifth place with 3355 points through five events. NDSU’s Tony Ukkelberg leads the decathlon with 3878 points. UND’s Jack Vetsch is in second with 3763 points and SDSU’s Evan Hieber third with 3602 points.
A Championship record was set in the women’s javelin throw. NDSU’s Kari Wolfe threw 54.62 meters (179-2 ½) to win the javelin. Teammate Akealy Moton placed second at 168-0 ¼.
USD had a trio of Coyotes place in the javelin. Josey Starner got on the podium with a third place throw of 142-7 ½. Lamer placed fourth at 136-2 and Lydia Knapp fifth at 135-3.
NDSU claimed a win in the men’s javelin as well, with Benji Phillips throwing 246-11 ½. Oral Roberts’ Abraham Sargent placed second (204-0) and NDSU’s Matt Kraft third (201-4 ½). USD’s Armand Khan threw 201-1 to place fourth and Stupalsky 169-2 ¾ to place ninth.
In total, four meet records were set by the Bison. Wolfe and Phillips in the javelin, and Maddy Milles (216-1 ½) and Alex Talley (228-11 ¼) in the hammer throw. NDSU athletes took second place in three of the four events.
USD’s Jessie Sullivan placed third in the hammer throw at 201-2 ¼ and Matt Slagus came in fourth at 198-10. Knapp placed fourth in the women’s hammer, throwing 196-10.
South Dakota State earned the top three spots in the men’s 10,000-meter run. Joseph Minor-Williams won the event at 30:18.55. USD’s Merga Gemeda finished fourth at 30:41.62.
South Dakota State’s Leah Hansen won the women’s 10,000-meter run in 35:37. USD Abby Ripperda placed fifth at 36:45.83.
NDSU leads both the men’s and women’s championships through three events. The NDSU women have tallied 57 points to USD’s 28, UND’s 17 and SDSU’s 15. The Bison men have scored 47 points in the first three events. South Dakota State ranks second at 33 points, USD third with 21, and UND and Oral Roberts tied with eight.
Day two of the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships gets started with the second half of the decathlon and heptathlon events at 11 a.m. and noon respectively.
