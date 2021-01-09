BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles picked up where they left off, posting a season-best score of 136.85 to finish sixth in the Patty Jorgenson Invitational gymnastics meet, Saturday in Brookings.
Mitchell claimed the team title with a score of 147.4, well ahead of Watertown (143.2) and Brookings (141). Harrisburg (140.65) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (137.4) rounded out the top five.
Brookings’ Rachel Gannon won the all-around with a score of 36.85. Watertown’s Brooke Bollinger and Mitchell’s Emily Moody tied for second at 36.15, followed by Yankton’s Alison Johnson (35.6).
Johnson posted the top score on vault with a 9.35. Gannon led a high-scoring group on floor exercise, finishing a 9.8. Mitchell claimed the other two events, with Bentley Bates claiming the uneven parallel bars (9.3) and Kyra Gropper winning on balance beam (9.45).
Johnson also led the Gazelles on bars, tying for 11th at 8.45. Callie Boomsma was the top Gazelle on balance beam, scoring 8.95 to tie for sixth. Ava Koller led Yankton on floor, scoring 9.35 to tie for 12th.
Yankton returns to Brookings on Friday, Jan. 15, for a triangular against the Bobcats and Harrisburg. Start time is 6 p.m.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 147.4, Watertown 143.2, Brookings 141.0, Harrisburg 140.65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 137.4, Yankton 136.85, Madison 135.95, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 134.35, O’Gorman 113.95, Pierre 131.5, Huron 125.75, Sioux Falls Washington 93.5
ALL-AROUND: 1, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 36.85; t2, Brooke Bollinger,Watertown; Emily Moody, Mitchell 36.15; 4, Alison Johnson, Yankton 35.6; 5, Izzy Driscoll, Harrisburg 35.35; OTHER YHS — 14, Callie Boomsma 34.15; 28, Hailee Gilbery 31.35;
BARS: 1, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.3; 2, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.15; 3, Izzy Driscoll, Harrisburg 9.05; 4, Emily Moody, Mitchell 8.85; 5, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 8.8; YHS — t11, Alison Johnson 8.45; 16, Callie Boomsma 8.3; t29, Allie Byrkeland 7.7; 31, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.65; 52, Hailee Gilbery 6.65
BEAM: 1, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.45; 2, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 9.4; 3, Maddi Lord, Mitchell 9.25; 4, Izzy Driscoll, Harrisburg 9.15; 5, Masy Mock, Mitchell 9.05; YHS — t6, Callie Boomsma 8.95; t19, Alison Johnson 8.55; t40, Ava Koller 8.05; 46, Hailee Gilbery 7.45; 47, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.35
FLOOR: 1, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 9.8; t2, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown; Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.75; 4, Natalie Benson, Watertown 9.7; 5, Blair Corcoran, Lincoln 9.6; YHS: t12, Ava Koller 9.35; t18, Alison Johnson 9.25; t26, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 9.05; 40, Hailee Gilbery 8.7; 47, Callie Boomsma 8.45
VAULT: 1, Alison Johnson, Yankton 9.35; t2, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown; Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.3; t4, Bentley Bates, Mitchell; Layla Erickson, Brookings; Tabitha Sadler, Mitchell 9.25; OTHER YHS — T25, Allie Byrkeland, Ava Koller 8.75; 33, Hailee Gilbery 8.55; t35, Callie Boomsma 8.45
