Yankton's Landon Potts (21) applies defensive pressure to Aberdeen Central's Parker Lemer in postseason basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Summit Center. The Bucks won the game 68-52 to earn a state tournament berth.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Yankton Bucks outscored the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles 35-19 in the second half to get the 68-52 win in the Class AA boys’ basketball SoDak 16 game and qualify for the state tournament for the sixth consecutive year.

The Bucks will be heading back to the State Tournament, March 16-18 in Rapid City. The win over Aberdeen Central marks Yankton head coach Chris Haynes 152nd career win with the Bucks, making him Yankton’s winningest coach.

