The Yankton Bucks outscored the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles 35-19 in the second half to get the 68-52 win in the Class AA boys’ basketball SoDak 16 game and qualify for the state tournament for the sixth consecutive year.
The Bucks will be heading back to the State Tournament, March 16-18 in Rapid City. The win over Aberdeen Central marks Yankton head coach Chris Haynes 152nd career win with the Bucks, making him Yankton’s winningest coach.
Drew Ryken led the Bucks with 21 points in the game. Mac Ryken added an additional 19 points for the team.
Jett Carlson and Spencer Barr led the Golden Eagles with both scoring 13 points. Grant Fritz put up 11 points to follow.
It was a slow starting game for both teams, with a total of eight points being made in the first four minutes. However, the Bucks went on an 10-0 run at the 3:50 mark to give them a 14-lead. The Golden Eagles were able to bring the score to 19-13 to end the quarter.
Aberdeen Central went on a 6-2 run to start the second quarter off and bring the game within two points, but a Michael Mors basket ended it. Rugby Ryken put up two free throws at the end, which allowed the Bucks to go into halftime up 33-23.
Mac Ryken scored 17 points and had defensive stops in the second half to help Yankton secure the win.
“Mac has been a great player for us all year and had his best game of the season today,” Haynes said. “He was able to hit big shots and make big plays, and his effort on the defensive end was great.”
The Golden Eagles were able to cut Yankton’s lead down to six points by the end of the third quarter. However, the Bucks were able to come out and dominate the fourth quarter to get the 68-52 win.
“This was a hard-fought game, and our guys were able to apply pressure with defense and make the shots on offense,” Haynes said. “We didn’t play perfect today, but the team did very well on both ends of the court to get the job done.”
Yankton moves to 16-5 on the season and will be focusing their efforts on the state tournament in Rapid City. The Bucks, the fourth seed, will face fifth-seeded Sioux Falls Washington in the opening round. Washington beat Yankton 46-41 on Feb. 20 in Sioux Falls.
“We know we will have to have put out our best effort in the next game,” said Yankton’s coach. “The boys will get a few days off first though and then we will get to work.”
Aberdeen Central’s record comes to end with a record of 6-13.
