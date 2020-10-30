VOLLEYBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 25-7, 25-16, 25-12
Garretson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-14, 25-19, 27-25
Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-14, 25-10, 25-16
Hankinson, N.D. def. Waubay/Summit, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
Parker def. Parkston
Pierre def. Yankton, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14
Potter County def. Sully Buttes, 25-6, 25-20, 25-16
Redfield def. Milbank, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20
Sioux Valley def. Baltic, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 29-27
Viborg-Hurley def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21
Wagner def. Scotland, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17, 25-14
