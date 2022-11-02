The No. 8 seed Mount Marty Lancers look for what would be arguably the biggest win in program history Thursday, as they travel to Hastings to take on the top-seeded Broncos in the first round of the GPAC Conference Tournament.
Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. at Lloyd Wilson Field. It was moved up from 7 p.m. due to expected poor weather conditions.
Lancers head coach Oliver Tieleman knows his team is the underdog going into the match but believes that his team can get the job done against an experienced Broncos squad.
“They’ve got that history behind them while we’re looking to catch them on the back foot,” Tieleman said. “We’ve got everything to gain. They’ve got everything to lose. We’ve got to go there and take it to them. Theoretically, when we beat them, that’s going to be the hardest match that we’re going to have in the postseason.”
While Hastings finished 13-1-1 (10-0-1 GPAC), the Lancers had inconsistent play throughout conference play as they finished 7-6-3 (3-6-2 GPAC). Still, the team earned its second consecutive berth in the eight-team conference tournament.
“It’s becoming the expectation,” Tieleman said. “We’re not satisfied to come in eighth (place) and we want to be higher. We want to be able to compete properly in the postseason. Having Hastings First off is a really big opportunity for us and it’s a way we can make a statement straight away.”
On Oct. 8, the Lancers traveled to Hastings and had a tough time of things in a 5-0 Broncos victory. Tieleman fully believes his squad will use the sour taste from that game as motivation.
“It left a mark on the boys,” Tieleman said. “It’ll be used as fuel for us going forward into the game. We felt like it wasn’t a decent representation of how we play, but there’s a lot more on the line in this game. We have to go at it with everything no matter what happens in the game.”
With the Broncos’ experienced squad, Tieleman admitted his team will have to take advantage of counterattacking opportunities throughout the match.
“We need to be careful with how we’re going forward,” Tieleman said. “We have to be disciplined in the back because one of our mistakes can lead to a goal as well. It’s making sure that we stay disciplined, and we don’t overexert ourselves, only when we need to. For example, (if we are) countering if they make a mistake, we need to capitalize on it.”
In the past games, Tieleman has experimented with different formations. He said that the versatility in the players he has, including senior defender Nils Guenther, allowed him to tinker with his lineup.
“Nils is a high-IQ soccer player,” Tieleman said. “He’s able to use that IQ very well in the backline. We’re probably going to look at the same (4-2-3-1) formation, but if we need to go forward, we have the 3-5-2 as well.”
The Lancers used the 3-5-2 formation in their 4-0 victory over Presentation Oct. 26 and went back to the 4-2-3-1 against Midland in a 1-0 loss Saturday.
Tieleman added that he wants to keep his team as fresh as possible in the heat of playoff competition.
“They’re all going work their butts off, so it’s just making sure that we keep fresh legs to keep up with them, but also that we have players out there wanting to compete for this opportunity.”
Tieleman and the team are not ready for his first season as head coach to end. The Lancers hope to extend their season beyond Thursday with a win.
