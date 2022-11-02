Lancers Open GPAC Tourney Today
Mount Marty players celebrate a goal by Johnathan Castro during the Lancers' men's soccer match against York earlier this season. MMU travels to top-seeded and 22nd-ranked Hastings for a quarterfinal match in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament today (Thursday).

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The No. 8 seed Mount Marty Lancers look for what would be arguably the biggest win in program history Thursday, as they travel to Hastings to take on the top-seeded Broncos in the first round of the GPAC Conference Tournament.

Game time is set for 3:30 p.m. at Lloyd Wilson Field. It was moved up from 7 p.m. due to expected poor weather conditions.

