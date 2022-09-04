MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State scored 20 first quarter points on its way to a 34-0 season-opening, college football win over South Dakota in front of a sellout crowd of 50,469 Saturday evening at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats rushed for 297 yards in the contest while their defense limited the Coyotes to 270 total yards from scrimmage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.