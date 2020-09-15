The Yankton Gazelles continued their current hot streak with a doubleheader sweep of third-ranked Brandon Valley on Tuesday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Yankton downed Brandon Valley 6-3 in the opener behind two hits and four RBI from Jenna Cox.
Paige Gullikson, Lexi Madson, Elle Feser, Annika Gordon, Carley LaFrentz and Tori Vellek each had a hit in the victory.
Hilary Behrens had two hits for Brandon Valley.
Madson picked up the win, striking out seven. Alika Csordacsics took the loss, striking out five.
Yankton took control with a seven-run fourth inning on the way to a 12-2 victory in the nightcap.
Lainie Keller had three hits, and Feser went 2-for-3 with a grand slam for Yankton. Gullikson and Addison Binde each had two hits. Madson, Cox, Gordon and Grace Behrns each had a hit in the victory.
Four different players had one hit each for Brandon Valley.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out six. Jorden Gaber took the loss.
Yankton, 12-6 with wins in eight of its last nine, hosts the ESD Tournament on Saturday.
