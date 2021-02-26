RAPID CITY — Yankton senior Tucker Bahm will end his career with one more medal after going 1-1 in the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament on Friday.
Bahm split a pair of 3-2 decisions, falling to Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley in the quarterfinals before beating Moses Gross of Huron in consolation action.
Yankton senior Zavier Leonard, who won his 220-pound opener on Thursday, dropped a pair of matches on Friday to be eliminated. Junior Will Pavlish finished 0-2 for the Bucks.
Also in Class A, Vermillion’s Hayden Schroeder will wrestle for a state title at 106 pounds after a pair of victories on Friday. Schroeder downed Sturgis’ Korbin Osborn by major decision and West Central’s Chandler Carda by decision.
Schroeder will face Watertown’s Sloan Johannsen, the top seed, in the final.
Vermillion had two other wrestlers remain alive in the tournament, Jack Kratz (170) and Zach Brady (285). Beresford-Alcester-Hudson have three wrestlers alive entering the final day: Jovey Christensen (126), Peyton Fridrich (145) and Logan Serck (152). Dakota Valley’s Jackson Boonstra also remains alive at 126 pounds.
Brandon Valley leads the team standings after two days, scoring 166 points. Rapid City Stevens (144), Pierre (113) and Watertown (113) have also put up over 100 points on the tournament.
The tournament concludes today (Saturday).
Class B
Canton is on pace for another state title, scoring 179.5 points through two days of the state tournament.
Winner Area (157), Philip Area (129) and Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes (89) hold down the next three spots.
KWLPG had two wrestlers advance to title matches in their respective weight classes. Kasen Konstanz will face Winner Area’s Maxton Brozik for the 106-pound title, the wrestler who handed Konstanz his one setback of the season. Spencer Hanson will face McCook Central-Montrose’s Jacobi Krause for the 182-pound title.
Also for KWLPG, Iden Myers (113), Kyler Konstanz (120), Chase Varilek (132), Carter Lenz (138), Grayson Hanson 9160), Holden Havlik (170) and Levi Nightingale (195) remain alive in consolation action.
Wagner’s Jhett Breen will wrestle for the 120-pound title after a pair of victories on Friday. He will face Canton’s Ayson Rice, who is unbeaten at 35-0, in the title matchup.
Also for Wagner, Bradyn Lhotak (138), Riley Roberts (145) and Nolan Dvorak (182) remain alive in consolation action.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon’s Jordan Gall will wrestle for the 195-pound title after two more pins. Gall, who is 3-0 with three third period pins, will face Philip Area’s Cody Donnelly, who enters the final at 29-0, for the title.
BHSA has both of its other qualifiers through to the final day: Brady Bierema at 126 pounds and Isaac Crownover at 152 pounds.
Elk Point-Jefferson has five wrestlers through to the final day, all on the consolation side: Lucas Hueser (138), Skyler Swatek (145), Ben Swatek (160), Gavin Jacobs (170) and Drake Peed (285).
Parker has three wrestlers alive in consolation action: Charlie Patten (195), Levi Wieman (220) and Geoff Dunkelberger (285). Parkston’s Porter Neugebauer (126), Marion-Freeman’s Clayton Smith (220) and Viborg-Hurley’s Collin Graves (285) also remain alive in consolation action.
Class B Duals
Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes rolled past Redfield Area 55-15 for third place in the South Dakota Class B Duals Championship, which concluded on Friday.
Kameron Styles (285) won by pin for KWLPG, which benefitted from six forfeits.
Canton won the Class B title, 27-25 over Winner Area. The Class A title went to Pierre, 34-31 over Rapid City Stevens.
