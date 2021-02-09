WATERTOWN — Yankton surged late, but dropped a 44-31 decision at Watertown in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Maddy Rohde scored 14 points to lead Watertown. Maggie Heesch and Abby Bramer each scored nine points in the effort.
For Yankton, Jordynn Salvatori led the way with seven points. Molly Savey and Macy Drotzmann each scored six points for the Gazelles, who scored the final 11 points of the contest. Savey also had seven rebounds. Annika Gordon added four steals.
Watertown, 4-12, travels top top-ranked Aberdeen Central on Saturday.
Yankton, 1-13, travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Friday. The game is a makeup date of a weather-postponed contest on Jan. 15.
Watertown edged Yankton 40-33 in the JV game. Brynn Kenney scored five points, and Drotzmann had four points and six rebounds for Yankton. Payton Moser, Kylily Medina and Lina Bauer each had four points in the effort.
YANKTON (1-13)
Jillian Eidsness 1-4 1-2 4, Annika Gordon 2-4 0-0 4, Claire Tereshinski 1-9 0-0 3, Britta Pietila 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Beeman 0-3 1-4 1, Jordynn Salvatori 3-6 0-3, Molly Savey 2-4 2-4 6, Macy Drotzmann 2-3 2-3 6, Linda Bauer 0-3 0-0 0, Elle Feser 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 11-36 6-16 31.
WATERTOWN (4-12)
Olivia Corey 2-4 0-0 6, Maggie Heesch 4-7 1-2 9, Maddy Rohde 4-8 5-5 14, Jaida Young 3-6 0-0 6, Abby Bramer 4-7 0-0 9, Kayla Vohlken 0-3 0-0 0, Miranda Falconer 0-0 0-0 0, Jade Lund 0-4 0-0 0, Lydia Buckley 0-0 0-2 0, Grace Ortmeier 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-41 6-9 44.
YANKTON 4 8 3 16 – 31
WATERTOWN 12 13 12 7 — 44
Three-Pointers: Y 3-12 (Eidsness 1-4, Tereshinski 1-6, Salvatori 1-2), W 4-15 (Corey 2-2, Rohde 1-3, Bramer 1-3, Young 0-2, Vohlken 0-1, Lund 0-3, Ortmeier 0-1). Rebounds: W 30 (Corey 5, Bramer 5), Y 25 (Savey 7). Personal Fouls: W 14, Y 11. Fouled Out: Salvatori. Assists: Y 6 (Gordon 2, Beeman 2), W 4 (Young 2). Turnovers: W 14, Y 13. Blocked Shots: W 4, Y 1. Steals: W 11 (three with 3), Y 8 (Gordon 4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.