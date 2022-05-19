GAYVILLE — The Viborg-Hurley boys and Centerville girls claimed team honors in the Region 5B Track and Field Meet, Thursday in Gayville.
The meet was a final opportunity to qualify for state. The top 24 individuals or relay teams in each event will qualify for state, May 26-28 in Sioux Falls.
The Centerville girls won just two events but edged out Irene-Wakonda 136.5 to 133. Menno (108) was third, followed by Gayville-Volin (78.5) and Freeman (73).
Thea Gust had a hand in both Tornado wins, claiming the high jump (5-1) and running on Centerville’s winning 800 relay (1:54.80) with Rylie Tieman, Lillie Shearer and Lillie Eide.
Irene-Wakonda had four individual and two relay wins. Individually, Emma Marshall (1:00.38) won the 400, Brenna Lyngstad (2:40.93) won the 800, McKenna Mork (8-3) won the pole vault and Nora O’Malley (15-9 1/2) won the long jump.
The foursome of Zoey Anderson, Madison Orr, Ashlie Hansen and Torie DuBois won the 400 relay (54.34) for Irene-Wakonda. O’Malley, Katie Knodel, Quinn McDonald and Lyngstad won the 3200 relay in 10:46.53.
Menno had two individuals who claimed multiple individual victories on the girls’ side. Ashton Massey won the 100 hurdles (16.53) and triple jump (34-3). Raygen Diede swept the throws, recording a toss of 38-0 in the shot put and 119-7 in the discus.
Gayville-Volin swept the distance races, with Maddy Fairley (5:35.60) winning the 1600 and Jolie Westrum (13:07.51) winning the 3200.
Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick won the 100 (13.47) and 200 (27.04). Rylee Peters of Freeman won the 300 hurdles (49.72).
Freeman Academy-Marion won both the 1600 (4:22.67) and medley (4:33.87) relays, with Emma McConniel, Estelle Waltner and Jada Koerner running on both relays. Sonora Myers completed the 1600 relay, while Alivia Weber completed the medley.
Sparked by a four-win day from George Johnson, Viborg-Hurley beat Freeman Academy-Marion 155 to 118 for the boys’ title. Centerville and Irene-Wakonda tied for third at 87, followed closely by Menno (85) and Gayville-Volin (80).
Johnson swept the sprints, winning the 100 (11.17), 200 (23.52) and 400 (52.96). He also ran on the Cougars’ winning 1600 relay (3:38.08), one of three relay wins for Viborg-Hurley. Luke Campbell, Byron Osterloo and Devin Sayler completed the winning 1600 relay.
Campbell, Gage Goettertz, Sayler and Chance Schoellerman won the 800 relay (1:36.62). Jacob Graves, Schoellerman, Osterloo and Josh Roth won the 400 relay (46.42). Osterloo also won the long jump (18-6 1/2).
Freeman Academy-Marion won five events, with Thalen and Tavin Schroeder each winning two. Thalen won the 800 (2:02.79) and high jump (5-11). Tavin won the 1600 (4:48.11) and 3200 (10:51.09).
FA-M also won the 3200 relay, with Quincy Blue, Malachi Myers, Oscar Barrera and Elshadai Mesfin finishing in 8:59.94.
Irene-Wakonda won four events, with Chase Dahlerup sweeping the shot put (46-0 1/2) and discus (122-10). Dashel Spurrell won the 300 hurdles (42.72) and opened the Eagles’ winning medley relay (3:57.16), running with Ben Girard, Jens Hansen and Ethan Haich.
Menno’s Owen Eitemiller won the pole vault (11-9). Gayville-Volin’s Andrew Gustad won the 110 hurdles (16.09). Alcester-Hudson’s Mateo Kleinhans won the triple jump (39-11 1/4).
