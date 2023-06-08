AUSTIN, Texas — South Dakota’s Lydia Knapp placed 20th at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships with a 201-6 hammer throw Thursday. Harvard’s Stephanie Ratcliffe won the event at 241-7.
The women’s pole vault competition, which features USD’s Marleen Mulla, Gen Hirata and Cassidy Mooneyhan was in-progress at press time due to a weather delay at the event Thursday afternoon.
