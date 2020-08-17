SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks rank fifth after the opening round of the 15-team Warrior/Lynx Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Monday at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln holds the team lead with a 299, one stroke better than O’Gorman. Watertown (308), Harrisburg (309) and the Bucks (315) round out the top five.
Watertown’s Jake Olson and Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets share the first-round lead with a 1-over 71. O’Gorman’s William Sanford sits one stroke off the pace.
Yankton is led by Austin Frick, who shot a 76 to tie for ninth after the first round. Landon Moe shot 78, Jimmie Cunningham carded a 79, and Dawson Vellek and Gavin Haselhorst each shot 82 to round out the Bucks’ scorecard. Also for Yankton, Easton Vellek shot 90.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday) in Brandon.
West Central Early Bird
HARTFORD — Lennox edged Tea Area and Sioux Falls Christian for top honors in the West Central Early Bird boys’ golf tournament, Monday at Central Valley Golf Course in Hartford.
Lennox finished at 339, two strokes ahead of Tea Area (341) and eight strokes better than Sioux Falls Christian (347). Parkston (350), Vermillion (353) and Elk Point-Jefferson (359) rounded out the top six. Beresford placed tenth in the 12-team event, scoring 376.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Kaleb Jost earned medalist honors with a 78, two strokes ahead of Parkston’s Payton Koehn and Matt Ehlers, who each shot 80 to place second and third. Parkston’s Quinn Bormann and Lennox’s Dalton Plucker each shot 81 to tie for fourth.
Vermillion’s Trey Hansen tied for ninth, shooting an 84. Beresford’s Derek Maas tied for 14th, carding an 87.
