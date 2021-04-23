BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Manitou 963
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Manitou 2689
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Scott Byrkeland 300, Tyler Novak 290, Tony Osborn 278, Cody Henrichsen 277, Mike Kruse 269
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Scott Byrkeland 778, Mike Kruse 743, Tony Osborn 700, Jeremy Washburn 697, Cody Henrichsen 677
STANDINGS: Manitou 121, Stockwell Engineers 95, Kruse’s Pro Shop 94, Czeckers 93.5, Santee 90.5, Coca-Cola 74, Old Lumber Company 69, Plath Chiropractic 61, J.R. Sports Cards 59, The Newbies 53
INDUSTRIAL LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Tatanka Nupa 481
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Shake & Bake 1250
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Dave Reich 248, Frank Osborn Jr. 246, Tony Osborn 243, Dave Reich 243, Dan Redowl Sr. 235
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Dave Reich 708, Frank Osborn Jr. 685, Brent Jones 644, Robin Holec 620, Dan Redowl Sr. 620
STANDINGS: Shake & Bake 95, Plath Chiropractic 90, The Reichs 82.5, Santee 79, Tatanka Nupa 74, Nustar 73.5, NDNS 62.5, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 31.5
