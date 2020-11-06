Three area programs have advanced to the volleyball SoDak 16 round for Class A and Class B. Pairings were announced late Thursday evening.
All SoDak 16 matches are set for Tuesday, Nov. 10. The high seed will host each match, a change from past years, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In Class A, Dakota Valley (14-5) is the sixth seed and will host St. Thomas More (21-9), a 4:30 p.m. start.
Also in Class A, Parker (17-7) is the seventh seed and will host Baltic (16-6), a 7 p.m. start.
In Class B, Freeman (17-6) is the 14th seed and will travel to Chester Area (20-2), a 7 p.m. start.
Tuesday’s winners will advance to state, Nov. 19-21. The Class A Tournament will be held in Watertown, while the Class B Tournament will be held in Huron.
Class AA pairings will be announced later this week. The Class AA SoDak 16 will be held on Nov. 12, with winners advancing to state, Nov. 19-21 in Brookings.
CLASS A
No. 16 Miller (8-13) at No. 1 S.F. Christian (24-1), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Clark-Willow Lake (16-9) at No. 2 Hill City (25-2), 6 p.m. CT
No. 14 Redfield (13-9) at No. 3 R.C. Christian (27-4), 5:30 p.m. CT
No. 13 Tea Area (16-11) at No. 4 Winner (21-4), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Mobridge-Pollock (17-6) at No. 5 Hamlin (18-4), 6 p.m.
No. 11 St. Thomas More (21-9) at No. 6 Dakota Valley (14-5), 4:30 p.m.
No. 10 Baltic (16-6) at No. 7 Parker (17-7), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Aberdeen Roncalli (18-5) at No. 8 Madison (15-4), 6 p.m.
CLASS B
No. 16 Timber Lake (11-12) at No. 1 Northwestern (25-1), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Faith (14-8) at No. 2 Warner (21-1), 6:30 p.m.
No. 14 Freeman (17-6) at No. 3 Chester Area (20-2), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Kadoka Area (19-8) at No. 4 Colman-Egan (23-3), 6 p.m.
No. 12 Philip (14-6) at No. 5 Bridgewater-Emery (20-2), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Kimball-White Lake (16-5) at No. 6 Faulkton Area (17-5), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Ipswich (21-5) at No. 7 Hitchcock-Tulare (17-4), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Corsica-Stickney (18-3)at No. 8 Castlewood (17-5), 6 p.m.
