SCOTLAND — The Freeman-Marion Sticks advanced to the championship of the Region 7B VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament with a 3-1 victory over Tyndall on Monday.

Easton Tschetter had three hits for the Sticks. Luke Peters tripled, Oliver Waltner doubled, and Riley Gall and Rylen Tommeraus each had a hit in the victory.

