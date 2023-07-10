SCOTLAND — The Freeman-Marion Sticks advanced to the championship of the Region 7B VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament with a 3-1 victory over Tyndall on Monday.
Easton Tschetter had three hits for the Sticks. Luke Peters tripled, Oliver Waltner doubled, and Riley Gall and Rylen Tommeraus each had a hit in the victory.
Major Aarstad doubled and singled, and Carter Smith had two hits for Tyndall. Ethan Wagner and Cale Cooper each had a hit in the effort.
Gall pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven, for the victory. Tayden Kerrigan got a strikeout for the final out for the save. Aarstad took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
Tyndall plays at 7:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) agianst the winner of the elimination game between Scotland-Menno and Centerville. The winner of that game will faces the Sticks in the championship on Wednesday.
Tyndall 9, Scotland-Menno 1
SCOTLAND — Isaiah Crownover struck out 11 batters in six innings of work as Tyndall downed Scotland-Menno in the opening round of the Region 7B VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament, Monday at Scotland.
Major Aarstad and Cale Cooper each had two hits for Tynall. Cooper Mudder and Madden Merkwan each doubled. Ethan Wagner, Carter Smith and Alex Adler each had a hit in the victory.
Izayah Ulmer had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Jarret Andretta, Hunter Clark and Ryder Hauck each had a hit for the Trappers.
Ulmer took the loss.
Scotland-Menno plays Centerville in an elimination game today (Tuesday) at 5:30 p.m.
Freeman-Marion 9, Centerville 4
SCOTLAND — The Freeman-Marion Sticks used a five-run fifth inning to surge past Centerville 9-4 in the opening round of the Region 7B VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament, Monday at Scotland.
Easton Tschetter, Luke Peters, Oliver Waltner and Alaric Knittel each had two hits, with Waltner driving in two runs, for the Sticks.
Tucker Martz and Corbin Tople each doubled for Centerville. Ethan Bobzin and Hogan Hybertson each had a hit in the effort.
Four different pitchers worked for Freeman-Marion, with Tschetter and Tannen Auch each striking out five batters. Rylen Tommeraus struck out three in his 1 1/3 innings of work. Martz took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Centerville faces Scotland-Menno in an elimination game today (Tuesday) at 5:30 p.m.
Region 7A
Elk Point-Jefferson 14, Vermillion 13
VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson led 10-0 after two innings, but needed a late rally to beat Vermillion 14-13 in the Region 7A VFW Teener 14-under tournament, Monday in Vermillion.
The victory advanced EPJ to the championship game today (Tuesday).
Dawson Fullenkamp went 3-for-3, and Trey Vander Weerdt had two hits and three RBI for EPJ. Brody Van Roekel had two hits and two RBI. Aiden Hammitt and Blake Trudeau each had two hits, and Luke Swatek drove in two runs in the victory.
Ryne Chapman, Grant Roerig and Ryan Vitt each had two hits for Vermillion. Cooper Reiser had a double and three RBI, Nolan Nygren had a double and two RBI and Mason Freeling added a hit in the effort.
Swatek, who got the final out of the top of the seventh, picked up the win. Freeling took the loss, giving up one run in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 12, Dakota Valley 13s 7
VERMILLION — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson used a pair of four-run innings to surge past the Dakota Valley 13-under team in an elimination game in the Region 7A VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament, Monday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Ashton Oberle doubled and singled, and Kasen Voss had two hits and three RBI for BAH. Evan Haak also doubled. Ian Henderson and Jackson Meyer each had a hit in the victory.
Brecken Stusse doubled for Dakota Valley. Cam Curry, Vaughn Hoffman, Tyler Kloucek, Tanner Boonstra, Cole Brown and Drake Vondracek each had a hit.
Five different pitchers worked for BAH, with Voss striking out four in his three innings of work. Bruns took the loss, with Hoffman striking out four in his three innings of work.
BAH advances to an elimination game today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m.
Vermillion 10, Dakota Valley 13s 3
VERMILLION — Vermillion pulled away in the late innings to claim a 10-3 victory over the Dakota Valley 13-under team in the Region 7A VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament, Monday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Ryne Chapman doubled and singled, and Cooper Reiser had two hits for Vermillion. Nolan Nygren and Grant Roerig each doubled. Padraig Fulton had a hit and two RBI. Ryan Vitt and Duke Job each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Kloucek, Tanner Boonstra and Cole Brown each had a hit for Dakota Valley.
Vitt pitched six innings, striking out nine, for the victory. Cam Curry took the loss, striking out four in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, BAH 2
VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 5-2 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in the Region 7A VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament, Monday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Levi Hanson had two hits and Brody Van Roekel tripled for EPJ. Luke Swatek had a hit and two RBI. Ben Trudeau and Trey Vander Weerdt each had a hit in the victory.
Ashton Oberle and Ian Henderson each doubled and singled for BAH. Kasen Voss added a hit.
Van Roekel struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings of work for the win. Swatek struck out two in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Oberle took the loss. Voss struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Region 6A
Dakota Valley 12, Canton 11
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley built a 12-4 lead and held on for a 12-11 victory over Canton in an elimination game in the Region 6A VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament, Monday at North Sioux City.
Tate Cornelsen doubled and singled, driving in two, for Dakota Valley. Micah Dembowski, Bryce Anderson and Aidan Limbeck each had two hits. Reid Huber posted a hit and three RBI. Brayten Bauer, Colby Mullen and Will Schnabel each had a hit in the effort.
Schnabel and Bryce Anderson each struck out four batters in the contest.
Dakota Valley plays an elimination game today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m.
Lennox 14, Dakota Valley 9
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Lennox scored seven runs in the seventh inning to rally to a 14-9 victory over Dakota Valley in the Region 6A VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament, Monday at North Sioux City.
Will Schnabel went 3-for-3, and Tyce Emrich and Micah Dembowski each doubled and singled for Dakota Valley. Bryce Anderson also had two hits. Brayten Bauer and Braydon Anderson each had a hit in the effort.
Emrich took the loss. Bauer pitched four innings, striking out five.
Region 6B
Parkston 10, Parker 0
PARKSTON — Parkston scored nine runs in the third inning on the way to a 10-0 victory over Parker in the Region 6B VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament, Monday at Parkston.
Mark Deckert had three hits, and Gage Jodozi posted two hits and two RBI for Parkston. Carson Bueber had a double and two RBI. Brycen Bruening posted a hit and two RBI. Grady Bowar, Landon Weber and Jayden Digmann each had a hit in the victory.
Bowar allowed one hit over five innings, striking out six, for the win.
Parkston 18, Canova 0
PARKSTON — Parkston scored 13 runs in the second inning on the way to an 18-0 rout of Canova in the opening game of the Region 6B VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament, Monday at Parkston.
Gage Jodozi went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI for Parkston. Jayden Digmann had two hits and three RBI. Johnny Weber doubled. Grady Bowar and Javin Kniffen each had a hit and two RBI. Brycen Bruening, Mark Deckert, Carson Bueber, Mason Jervik and Reco Mueilenburg each had a hit in the victory.
Digmann pitched the three-inning no-hitter, striking out five.
Canova plays Parker in an elimination game today (Tuesday) at 5:30 p.m. The winner plays Parkston in the championship at 7:30 p.m.
Region 5B
Platte-Geddes 11, Winner-Colome 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes scored nine runs in the first on the way to an 11-0 shutout of Winner-Colome in the Region 5B VFW Teener 14-Under baseball tournament, Monday at Platte.
Maddux Van Zee had three hits, and Kenyon Kuiper had a hit and three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Isaac Leader and Dalton Ebel each had a hit in the victory.
Kuiper pitched three shutout innings for the victory, with Leader pitching the final two innings of the two-hit shutout.
Both teams play again today (Tuesday), with Winner-Colome playing an elimination game at 3 p.m., followed by Platte-Geddes in a semifinal game at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.