VERMILLION — The South Dakota Coyotes needed one more 3-pointer.
Tasos Kamateros’ 3-point shot hit the front of the rim as time expired in an 87-86 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Wednesday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
“The shot that Tasos took was the shot that we wanted him to take,” Coyotes assistant coach Patrick Eberhart said. “We want him to shoot that shot every single day. It just didn’t go our way today.”
“I was pretty confident it was going to go in,” Kamateros said. “Sometimes it goes, sometimes it doesn’t.
The Coyotes got in the position to win the game at the buzzer thanks in part to the team going 6-6 on the 3-point shots they attempted after the 6:27 mark of the second half where they were down 77-66 until Kamateros’ attempt at the buzzer.
“We said to keep being aggressive out there on offense, get the best look we can get and make more one more pass before taking up a shot,” Kamateros said. “(We didn’t want to) rush it. The shots fell and we got good looks.”
“I’ve seen (the players) shoot it before,” Eberhart said. It was just a matter of time. To have all five starters (scoring) in double figures says a little bit about how we started to move the ball (with) guys getting the right shots and great team shots.”
A.J. Plitzuweit’s 3-point make with 1:04 remaining gave the Coyotes an 86-85 lead. The defense forced a stop, but on USD’s next offensive possession Kamateros forced a pass that was stolen by CCU’s Antonio Day, who missed a layup. Essam Mostafa was there to get the offensive rebound for the Chanticleers and drew a foul against USD’s Damani Hayes with 8.1 seconds remaining.
“We’ve talked a lot about turnovers, and that was the thing that probably beat us tonight,” Eberhart said.
Mostafa, who finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds, made both free throws to give CCU the 87-86 lead. USD had 16 turnovers in the game compared to CCU’s nine.
“(Not turning the basketball over) is something we have to continue to work on if we’re going to be the type of team that we want to be going forward,” Eberhart said.
In addition to fighting back from the 77-66 deficit late, the Coyotes cut a 30-15 deficit to 39-37 in the first half. CCU got their lead back to 11 at 48-37, but USD tied the game at 60 in the second half.
“That says something about this group of guys,” Eberhart said. “We have some things to work on, but those guys competed and I’m proud of them.”
Plitzuweit led the team with 19 points, Kruz Perrott-Hunt tallied 18 points, including a stretch where he scored eight of 10 Coyote points after being called for a flagrant foul at the 19:24 mark of the second half.
“Kruz doesn’t let a lot affect him,” Eberhart said. “He just moves on to the next play.”
Kamateros registered 17 points, all of which came in the second half. The Coyotes shot 16-33 from 3-point range in the game.
Damani Hayes, who had 10 points for the Coyotes, said there are positives to take away from the game despite the Coyotes not getting the win.
“I’m hurting right now,” Hayes said. “I wanted that one bad. We all did, but there are lessons to be learned. One thing we did tonight was compete our tails off and played super hard. It shows us that no matter what the score is, we can get back in the game and we can compete.”
USD opens Summit League conference play Monday on the road against the Kansas City Roos.
“In nonconference, we learned some lessons,” Eberhart said. We had some great victories during nonconference but now it’s conference time. I’m excited because our starting five and Paul Bruns have all been through the league before. They know what it takes to win. I’m excited to go to battle with those guys.”
Tip off time between Coyotes and Roos is set for 7 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.
