VERMILLION — A goal by Creighton’s Abigail Santana in the first half was the lone score in a 1-0 Bluejays victory over South Dakota in a women’s soccer exhibition match, Saturday at First Bank and Trust Soccer Complex in Vermillion.
Santana got past the USD defense for a goal in the 37th minute. Creighton outshot the Coyotes 12-2 in the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.