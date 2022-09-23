Yankton’s Dylan Payer and Vermillion’s Callie Radigan claimed top honors in the varsity races of the Yankton Invitational cross country meet, Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
No team points were kept.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Yankton’s Dylan Payer and Vermillion’s Callie Radigan claimed top honors in the varsity races of the Yankton Invitational cross country meet, Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
No team points were kept.
Payer finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:43.34, beating out Vermillion’s Joel Dahlhoff (17:25.20). Yankton’s Zachary Fedde (17:44.61) and Nate Schoenfelder (17:47.33) were third and fourth, followed by Vermillion’s Henry Anderson (17:49.12).
Also in the varsity race for Yankton, Harrison Krajewski (18:08.71) was sixth, Abe Chance (18:36.04) was 12th, Taylor Wenzlaff (19:07.32) was 16th, Oliver Dooley (19:37.94) was 18th and Sam Larrington (20:11.27) was 21st.
Vermillion went 1-2-3 in the girls’ race, with Radigan finishing the 5,000-meter course in 20:16.31. Taeli Barta (20:25.85) was second, followed by Vermillion’s Lydia Anderson 20:32.08). Yankton’s Thea Chance (20:35.82) was fourth, followed by Bishop Heelan’s Brooklyn Stanley (21:00.93).
Also for the Yankton girls, Sydne Serck (22:24.66) and Shae Rumsey (22:44.43) finished 12th and 13th. Claire Tereshinksi (23:19.06) was 17th.
Next up for Yankton is the South Sioux City (Nebraska) Invitational on Sept. 29.
Yankton swept the top four spots in the junior varsity boys’ race, with Isaac Peterson winning the 4,000-meter event in 15:31.11. Ethan Brenden (15:56.08) was second, followed by Kaden Hunhoff (15:57.07) and Boston Frick (16:12.97).
Yankton’s Isabella Vrbka won the JV girls’ race, finishing the 4,000-meter course in 18:04.15. The Gazelles put three other runners in the top five: Nora Welker (18:53.68) in third, Kahlen Peterson (18:54.12) in fourth and Bailey Mines (19:01.720 in fifth.
Luke Jacobson (13:03.47) and Luke Feimer (13:24.88) finished fourth and fifth to lead Yankton in the 2,000-meter middle school boys’ race.
Yankton put three in the top six of the middle school girls’ race: Mary Rounds (14:24.41) in third, Abbey Johanneson (14:30.73) in fifth and Delaney Youmans (14:31.18) in sixth.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.