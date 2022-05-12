PARKSTON — Host Ethan-Parkston rolled to team titles at the Buck Timmins Memorial track and field meet, Thursday in Parkston.
The boys’ and girls’ 1600 relays were not completed due to poor weather conditions at the end of the meet.
The Ethan-Parkston boys beat out Wagner 173 to 131 for the title. Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (SCW) was third at 119. Andes Central-Dakota Christian (AC-DC) scored 35, Scotland scored 28, Tripp-Delmont-Armour (TDA) scored 21 and Platte-Geddes scored 16 points on the day.
Ethan-Parkston won seven events, including a jumping double by James Deckert in the long jump (21-2 1/2) and triple jump (42-8). Cael Ryther won the 100 (11.2) and helped the squad to victory in the 800 relay (1:40.0), running with Connor Prunty, Jaxon Koch and Kolter Kramer.
Also for Ethan-Parkston, Gage Hohn won the 800 (2:18.6), Evan Bartelt won the 1600 (4:55.0) and Jayden Digmann won the 3200 (12:43.6).
Wagner won five events, with Toby Zephier winning the 200 (25.6) and 400 (56.2). Jhett Breen won the 300 hurdles (44.5) and ran with Gannon Knebel, Javian Pesicka, and Brayden Kreber to win the 400 relay (48.2). Glen Cournoyer, Henry Hayward, Lael Young and Riley Roberts teamed up to with the 3200 relay (9:28.2).
AC-DC’s Damian Medicine Horn won the shot put (43-2). Platte-Geddes’ Parker Bailey won the pole vault (11-6).
Jeff Boschee of SCW won the high jump (6-2) and helped his team to victory in the medley relay (4:12.7).
On the girls’ side, Ethan-Parkston downed Wagner 182.5 to 95 for the title. Scotland and ACDC tied for third at 74. TDA scored 21 and Platte-Geddes finished at 9.5 on the day.
Berkley Ziebart had a hand in three wins for Ethan-Parkston, claiming the long jump (16-5 3/4) and triple jump (33-1 1/2), and anchoring the squad to victory in the 3200 relay (11:22.3). Mya Wickersham, Keeara Oakley and Mariah Maxwell completed the winning 3200 relay.
Also for Ethan-Parkston, Lauren Ziebart won the 200 (29.3) and anchored her squad to victory in the 800 relay (1:53.5). Erynn Gerlach, Morgan Maxwell and Allison Ziebart ran the opening legs of that relay.
Ethan-Parkston also swept the distance events, with Lindsey Roth winning the 1600 (5:42.5) and Kayleigh Royston winning the 3200 (15:23.7).
Wagner had three athletes combine for four victories, including wins in the 100 (12.3) and pole vault (8-0) from Alcista Dion. Ashlyn Koupal won the high jump (5-4). Elizabeth Woods won the 100 hurdles (16.1).
Scotland’s Delanie Van Driel swept the throws, with marks of 37-9 in the shot put and 123-1 in the discus. AC-DC won two events, Isabella Brouwer in the 800 (2:32.8) and Josie Brouwer in the 300 hurdles (53.5).
The SCW girls won the 400 (55.2) and medley (4:55.2) relays, with Aubrey Moody and Kamryn Ochsner running on both relays.
