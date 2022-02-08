SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota women’s tennis player Habiba Aly has been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League women’s tennis Athlete of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.
Aly, a fifth-year senior, won all three of her singles matches as South Dakota posted a 2-1 dual mark during its road trip to the state of Washington.
Aly, honored for the third time in her career, has won four singles matches in a row to improve to 5-3 during the dual season and 9-9 overall.
Playing at No. 2 singles, the Cairo, Egypt, native, posted straight set victories over Eastern Washington and Montana State sandwiched around a three-set win over Gonzaga.
Aly is up to 46-42 in her career during singles play, a win total that ranks ninth on the school’s all-time Division I chart.
“Biba had a great week on court for us and had wins over very tough opponents,” coach Brett Barnett said. “The team as a whole played very well and she had great performances for us each match. It is great that the league has recognized her for her great results.”
