OMAHA, Neb. — Two boys from Crofton-Bloomfield and one girl from Crofton will wrestle for state titles after semifinal victories in the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament, Friday in Omaha.
Robbie Fisher will take a 44-1 record into the Class C 106-pound boys’ final. Fisher beat Hershey’s Ethan Elliott 7-2 in Friday’s semifinal. Fisher draws Ryan Stusse of Battle Creek (45-9) in the final.
Jared Janssen will take a 47-4 record into the Class C 220-pound boys’ final. Janssen edged Reilly Miller of Aquinas Catholic 6-4 in the semifinals. Janssen will face Logan Booth (48-3) of Logan View in the final.
Madisen Peterson will wrestle for the girls’ 120-pound title after a pair of quick pins on Friday. She pinned Taleah Thomas of Amherst in 32 seconds, then stuck Tiearra Pollard of Norfolk in 27 seconds. Peterson will face Alexis Pehrson of Yutan (38-2) in the final.
Also for Crofton-Bloomfield, Hudson Barger (120), William Poppe (145) and Wyatt Tramp (160) remained alive in consolation action. Tramp lost to Cross County-Osceola’s Cameron Graham in the semifinals.
Crofton’s Annabelle Poppe remained alive in the girls’ 165-pound division after falling to O’Neill’s Paola Vergara in the semifinals.
Ty Tramp (195) and Paxton Bartels (285) of Crofton-Bloomfield, and Kolby Casey (195) of Quad County Northeast were eliminated in second round of consolation.
Braeden Kleinschmit (132) and Conner Hochstein (145) of Hartington Cedar Catholic, Dalton Anderson (126) and Aiden Cook (170) of Ponca, and Garret Buschkamp (170) of Crofton-Bloomfield were eliminated in first round of consolation.
The tournament concludes today (Saturday).
