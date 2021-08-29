BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles completed a 3-1 trip to Brookings with a 9-0 sweep of Aberdeen Roncalli in girls’ tennis action on Saturday.
Maggie Schaefer, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Paige Mitzel each had 10-1 victory in singles play. Schaefer and Nora Krajewski teamed up for a 10-1 victory in doubles play.
Roncalli did not take more than three games in any match of the dual.
Yankton, 8-2, returns to action on Friday, Sept. 3, facing Pierre and Mitchell in a triangular in Mitchell.
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Hallie Haskell 10-1; Nora Krajewski Y def. Maria Barnett 10-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. River Haskell 10-1; Kayla Marsh Y def. Raley Haskell 10-2; Addison Gordon Y def. Katherine Kretchman 10-3; Paige Mitzel Y def. Anna Mitzel 10-1
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Schaefer Y def. Barnett-H. Haskell 10-1; Gordon-S. Krajewski Y def. R. Haskell-R. Haskell 10-2; Marsh-Mitzel Y def. Kretchman-Eva Madsen 10-2
