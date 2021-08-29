Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.