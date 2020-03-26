Parker senior Kaden Pesicka was named first-team all-Big East Conference as all-league honors were announced for boys’ basketball on Thursday.
Pesicka was joined on the first team by Sioux Valley senior Max Nielson, McCook Central-Montrose senior Koltan Lindstrom, Flandreau sophomore Tash Lunday and Sioux Valley freshman Oliver Vincent.
Parker sophomore Davin Fuller was named to the second team. Beresford senior Jack Bickett was a third team selection.
FIRST TEAM: Max Nielson, Sioux Valley; Tash Lunday, Flandreau; Koltan Lindstrom, McCook Central-Montrose (MCM); Oliver Vincent, Sioux Valley; Kaden Pesicka, Parker
SECOND TEAM: Ryan Schuster, Sioux Valley; Zach Polzin, Baltic; Stratton Eppard, Chester; Isaac McCormick, MCM; Davin Fuller, Parker
THIRD TEAM: Collin Kolbeck, MCM; Kelton Vincent, Sioux Valley; Jack Bickett, Beresford; Alex Anderson, Flandreau; Taryn Ukestine, Flandreau; Josef Zahn, Garretson
HONORABLE MENTION: Parker Puetz, Sioux Valley; Lane VanderWal, Sioux Valley; David Allen, Flandreau; Peyton Cleveland, MCM; Ryan Johnson, MCM; Cole Jurgens, Parker; Carter Robertson, Parker; Elliot Haux, Baltic; Alex Haagenson, Baltic; Nate Kropuenske, Beresford; Brad Christensen, Beresford; Cooper Long, Garretson; Jake Schroeder, Garretson; Ryan Benson, Chester; Brock Wages, Chester
