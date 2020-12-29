MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels held a high-powered Campbell County offense to 19 second-half points in a 59-49 victory over the Camels on Tuesday.
Campbell County (4-1) entered the game averaging 78.5 points per game. Though the Camels hit 12 three-pointers, the Wyoming program took 38 attempts (31.6%) from deep and the team shot 33.3% from the field overall.
Caden Hinker led Mitchell with 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Zane Alm scored a game-high 23 points for the Kernels in the victory.
Luke Hladky led Campbell County with 18 points. Jefferson Neary added 13 points.
Mitchell (5-0) hosts another Wyoming program today (Wednesday), facing Thunder Basin. The Thunderbolts (4-1) lost 65-50 to Yankton Tuesday night.
Campbell County will trade places with its Wyoming rival, facing Yankton today. Start time is 1 p.m.
CAMPBELL COUNTY (4-1) 12 18 14 5 — 49
MITCHELL (5-0) 11 9 21 18 — 59
