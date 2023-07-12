SCOTLAND — The Freeman-Marion Sticks scored early and late to claim a 9-2 victory over Tyndall in the championship of the Region 7B VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament, Wednesday in Scotland.
The Sticks will advance to the Class B state tournament, July 21-23 in Corsica.
Easton Tschetter went 3-for-4 for the Sticks. Tannen Auch doubled and singled, driving in two. Tayden Kerrigan had two hits and three RBI. Riley Gall had a hit and two RBI, and Oliver Waltner added a hit in the victory.
Madden Merkwan doubled and singled, and Cooper Mudder tripled for Tyndall. Ethan Wagner and Alex Adler each had a hit in the effort.
Auch picked up the win, striking out seven in a complete game effort. Mudder took the loss.
The Sticks led 4-0 after two innings. After Tyndall scored two runs in the fourth, the Sticks scored two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to ice the victory and the title.
Region 7A
Vermillion 11, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
VERMILLION — Vermillion broke open a close game with a nine-run sixth inning, claiming an 11-1 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the winner-take-all final of the Region 7A VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament, Wednesday at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
Both teams will qualify for the Class A state tournament, July 21-23. Elk Point-Jefferson will advance as tournament host, while Vermillion qualifies with the region title.
Grant Roerig had two hits and two RBI, and Nolan Nygren had two hits for Vermillion. Padriag Fulton doubled. Ryne Chapman, Cooper Reiser, Ryan Vitt, Luke Jensen and Matthew Roob each had a hit in the victory.
Luke Swatek had the lone EPJ hit.
Tysen Hovden went the distance in the six-inning contest for the victory. Drew Geary took the loss, striking out four.
Region 6B
Parkston 11, Parker 5
PARKSTON — Parkston won the Region 6B VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament with an 11-5 victory over Parker in the championship on Wednesday in Parkston.
Parkston will advance to the Class B state tournament, July 21-23 in Corsica.
Reco Muilenburg went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Parkston. Brycen Bruening had a double and two RBI. Grady Bowar, Landon Weber and Mason Jervik each had a hit in the victory.
Muilenburg pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out four, for the victory. Carson Bueber struck out five in 1 2/3 innings of relief in the victory.
Region 5B
Platte-Geddes 16, Gregory 7
PLATTE — Maddux Van Zee went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBI to lead Platte-Geddes past Gregory 16-7 in the Region 5B VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament, Wednesday in Platte.
The decision forced a winner-take-all final between the teams, today (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m. in Platte.
Tommy Nelson, Isaac Leader and Kyler Strand each had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Asher Kott had a hit and two RBI. Chris Baas and Bentley Veurink each had a hit in the victory.
Leader pitched 4 1/3 innings, striking out three, for the victory. Nelson struck out five in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Platte-Geddes 9, Winner-Colome 3
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes stayed alive in the Region 5B VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament with a 9-3 victory over Winner-Colome on Wednesday in Platte.
Kenyon Kuiper went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Maddux Van Zee also doubled. Tommy Nelson had a hit and two RBI, and Asher Kott, Chris Baas and Kyler Strand each had a hit in the victory.
Kuiper picked up the win, striking out five in his five innings of work. Isaac Leader pitched two innings of scoreless relief.
