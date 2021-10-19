SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Cross Country Runners of the Week for the period ended Oct. 17.
Gemeda has tied the league record for the most cross country weekly honors in a single season with five. He tied Oakland’s Adam Frezza (2005) for the record. With his seven career accolades, he moves to fourth in Summit history.
A native of Sioux City, Iowa, Gemeda placed 20th at the Bradley Pink Classic to lead the Coyotes for the fifth time of the season. He crossed the finish line in 24:34.8, giving him the three-fastest 8,000-meter times in the Summit League this fall.
Next up for Gemeda and the Coyotes is the Summit League Championships hosted by Oral Roberts in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Oct. 30.
