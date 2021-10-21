CHESTER — Defending Class 9AA champion Platte-Geddes jumped out to a 21-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 35-12 victory at Chester Area in the opening round on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes advances to face top-seeded Hanson in the quarterfinals on Oct. 28.
Grayson Hanson rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns to lead Platte-Geddes.
Stratton Eppard rushed for 142 yards and two scores, and passed for 73 yards for Chester. Jovi Wolf had three catches for 47 yards.
Aiden Boettcher returned an interception 30 yards for a score to spark the Platte-Geddes defense.
PLATTE-GEDDES (7-2) 21 6 8 0 — 35
CHESTER AREA (6-3) 0 6 6 0 — 12
