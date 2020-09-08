LINCOLN, Neb. —The Mount Marty College men’s golf team ranked 12th after the opening round of the Blue River Classic, Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.
MMC shot an opening day score of 382, led by Damion Bresee’s 86. Sully Lewis shot 96, Noah Jewett carded a 98 and Zack Mauch shot 102 for the Lancers.
Iowa Western’s ‘B’ squad held the opening round lead with a 331, two strokes ahead of Dordt. Grant Jabenis, a member of the IWCC ‘B’ squad, shot 75 to hold a two-stroke lead over Doane’s Conor Schubring.
The tournament concludes today (Wednesday), with play at Highland Golf Course in Lincoln.
