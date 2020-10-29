GAYVILLE — Molly Larson eclipsed 2,000 digs in her career for the Gayville-Volin Raiders in their 25-15, 25-10, 21-25, 25-14 high school volleyball victory over the Bon Homme Cavaliers on Thursday night.
Larson, who has played varsity volleyball for the Raiders since she was a seventh grader, finished with 45 digs on the night. Kayla VanOsdel also finished with 18 kills and 20 digs for the Raiders, while teammate Keeley Larson passed out 43 assists.
Also in the Raiders’ victory, Samantha Olson had 14 kills and Jadyn Hubbard finished with 12 kills to go along with 17 digs. Ayla Dimmer also posted 25 digs on the night.
For the Cavaliers, Olivia Bures led with 13 kills and 29 digs, while Jenna Duffek conducted the offense with 26 assists. Defensively in the loss, Jenae Alberts finished with 17 digs and McKenzie Carson posted 14 digs.
Molly Larson and the Raiders will now prepare for the Region 5B Tournament, where they will be the second seed. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, will play in the Region 6B Tournament.
BON HOMME (9-14) 15 10 25 14
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (15-3) 25 25 21 25
Menno 3, AC-DC 1
MENNO — Menno toppled Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-11, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21 in what was the regular season finale for both volleyball teams Thursday night in Menno.
Bridget Vaith recorded seven kills and three blocks for Menno (9-12), while Jesse Munkvold had six kills and 12 digs, and Kylie Harriman tallied five kills, eight set assists, nine digs and four ace serves. Kaylie Schempp chipped in with nine digs.
In the loss for AC-DC, Mackenzie Muckey tallied 11 kills, 12 set assists and 15 digs, while Lexie VanderPol had seven kills, five blocks, five digs and three ace serves. Allison Muckey posted five kills, 15 set assists and two aces, and Claire Johnson added 12 digs.
Both teams begin region tournament action next week.
ANDES CEN.-DAK. CHR. (1-13) 11 25 24 21
MENNO (9-12) 25 20 26 25
