SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota tennis players Habiba Aly and Jana Lazarevic have been named to the six-member Academic All-Summit League, the league announced on Wednesday.
Aly, a junior from Cairo, Egypt, is honored for the first time in her career. She compiled a 5-4 singles record playing at No. 2 singles during the abbreviated 2020 season. In doubles, she teamed with Agustina Diaz to go 4-6 at No. 3 doubles.
Aly, a 3.80 student majoring in media and journalism, has a 29-28 career singles record.
Lazarevic, a junior from Belgrade, Serbia, has played No. 1 singles since stepping foot on the South Dakota campus. She posted a 13-9 record during the shortened 2020 season.
Lazarevic, a 3.77 student majoring in kinesiology and sports management, has a 35-39 career singles record, including 23-22 at No. 1 singles.
This is the first time in coach Brett Bartnett’s six seasons that the Coyotes have placed two on the exclusive Academic All-Summit League team.
