SPEARFISH — Beresford’s Maiya Muller and future Mount Marty golfer Kelsey Heath share the opening round lead at the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Spearfish Canyon Golf Course.
Muller and Heath, a senior from Sisseton, each shot 75 on the opening day. Sioux Falls Christian’s Sydney Tims (79) is third, with St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning (82) in fourth. Mobridge-Pollock’s Callie Weisbeck and Sisseton’s Kierra Silk are tied for fifth at 84.
Sioux Falls Christian holds the team lead, 352 to 375 over Sisseton. Winner (393), Madison (401) and Vermillion (404) round out the first five. Elk Point-Jefferson is in 11th at 440.
Individually, Vermillion’s Kensie Mulheron (94) is in a tie for 18th. Parkston’s Kayla Neugebauer is also in the top 25, tied for 22nd at 96.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday).
Class B Girls
BROOKINGS — Abigail Svatos of Andes Central-Dakota Christian shot an 86 to tie for fifth after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.
Kaylee Johnson of Estelline-Hendricks and Greta Anderson of Bison share the opening round lead, each at 80. Miller’s Jayce Pugh shot 83, with Bison’s Allison Kahler in fourth at 84. Burke’s Adisyn Indahl is tied with Svatos at 86.
Scotland-Menno’s Rylee Conrad is tied for 10th at 90. Bon Homme’s Makayla Kelley is tied for 12th at 91.
Estelline-Hendricks leads the team standings with a 268, seven strokes ahead of Bison (275). White River (278), Howard (281) and Deubrook (283) round out the first five.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday).
Class B Boys
BROOKINGS — Platte-Geddes sits three strokes off the lead after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Brookings Country Club.
Great Plains Lutheran leads the team rankings at 253, followed by Platte-Geddes (256) and Chester (257). Deubrook and Ipswich are tied for fourth at 259.
Great Plains Lutheran’s Sam Hansen leads the individual rankings after a 1-over 73. Aberdeen Christian’s Jett Becker and Wessington Springs’ Blake Larson are tied for second, four strokes bac at 77. Platte-Geddes’ Brody Boltjes, Howard’s Lane Hodges and Faulkton’s Bennett Cassens are tied for fourth at 78.
Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman ranks 10th with an 81.
The tournament concludes today (Tuesday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.