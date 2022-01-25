CENTERVILLE — Cole Edberg’s double-double helped Centerville rally for a come-from-behind 44-42 win over Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday night in Centerville.
Edberg tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds for Centerville (6-5). Logan Bobzin added nine points and Aiden Bobzin seven.
Carson Koehn led Tripp-Delmont-Armour (5-5) with eight points. Trey Sparks, Kase Brouwer and Riley Spaans added seven points each.
Centerville is at home against Viborg-Hurley Thursday night. Tripp-Delmont-Armour hosts Burke in Armour Friday.
TDA (5-5) 13 11 6 12 —42
CENTERVILLE (6-5) 6 11 12 15 —44
Parker 59, Irene-Wakonda 31
IRENE — Davin Fuller and Carter Robertson led Parker to a 59-31 win over Irene-Wakonda in Irene Tuesday night.
Fuller tallied 16 points and Robertson 15 for Parker (6-9). Jaivyn DeBoer added seven points.
Miles Pollman tallied 15 points and six rebounds for Irene-Wakonda (6-5). Jake Kuhl contributed eight points and 11 rebounds.
Parker is at Chester Area Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda hosts Freeman Academy-Marion Thursday.
PARKER (6-9) 18 26 10 5 —59
IW (6-5) 8 4 7 12 —31
Hartington Cedar Cath. 56, Ponca 44
PONCA, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic boys basketball team ran away with a 56-44 win over Ponca Tuesday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Dalton Lamprecht tallied 22 points and Taylor Korth 11 points for Ponca (5-11).
No stats were reported for Cedar Catholic (15-3).
Ponca is at Wynot Thursday. Hartington competes in the Mid State Conference Tournament starting Tuesday.
HCC (15-3) 18 14 13 11 —56
PONCA (5-11) 12 14 8 10 —44
West Central 62, Vermillion 58
HARTFORD — Dillon Jackson led West Central to a 62-58 win over Vermillion Tuesday night in Hartford.
Jackson tallied 24 points for West Central (8-3). Grafton Stroup added 13 points.
Charlie Ward paced Vermillion (7-4) with 16 points. Nick Sorensen added 14 points, Jake Jensen 12 and TJ Tracy 11.
West Central faces Parkston Saturday in Madison. Vermillion is at Dell Rapids Thursday.
Gayville-Volin 62, Menno 37
GAYVILLE — Three players scored in double figures to lead Gayville-Volin to a 62-37 win over Menno Tuesday night in Gayville.
Kyle Hirsch led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Gayville-Volin (9-4). Andrew Gustad added 14 points and nine rebounds and Spencer Kartsens 12 points and six boards.
Tyler Massey tallied 10 points and seven rebounds for Menno (3-6). Cody Munkvold and Blake Rames added six points each.
Gayville-Volin is at home against Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday. Menno hosts Corsica-Stickney Friday night.
MVP 73, Wagner 55
WAGNER — Three players scored in double figures to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton to a 73-55 win over Wagner Tuesday night in Wagner.
Jordan Stoltz tallied 23 points to lead Mount Vernon-Plankinton (8-3). Reed Rus added 19 points and Zach Baker 13.
Dustin Honomichl picked up 24 points to pace Wagner (1-8). Toby Zephier added 11 points.
Wagner hosts Scotland Thursday night.
MVP (8-3) 15 19 23 16 —73
WAGNER (1-8) 22 10 10 13 —55
Platte-Geddes 67, Parkston 55
PARKSTON — Three players scored in double figures to lead Platte-Geddes to a 67-55 win over Parkston Tuesday night in Parkston.
Caden Foxley led Platte-Geddes (7-3) with 20 points. Dawson Hoffman added 17 points and Cade Nachtigal 12.
Cole Prunty led Parkston (7-5) with 17 points. Max Scott added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Platte-Geddes is at Colome Friday. Parkston is at Lennox Thursday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (7-3) 15 23 5 24 —67
PARKSTON (7-5) 9 12 15 19 —55
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 65, Osmond 50
OSMOND, Neb. — Three players scored in double figures to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to a 65-50 win over Osmond in Osmond Tuesday night.
Jake Rath’s double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds led Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (13-3). Lucas Rasmussen added 17 poitns and Wilton Roberts 11.
No stats reported for Osmond (4-12).
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge hosts Wakefield Thursday night.
LCC (13-3) 19 23 11 12 —65
OSMOND (4-12) 10 14 12 14 —50
