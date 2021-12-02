BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Alma 65, Bertrand 19
Arlington 54, West Point-Beemer 40
Aurora 45, Adams Central 33
Broken Bow 38, Arcadia-Loup City 27
Centennial 57, David City 33
Cozad 49, Chase County 42
Crawford 50, Sioux County 25
Crofton 62, Tri County Northeast 44
Elm Creek 0, Shelton 0
Freeman 34, Palmyra 12
Gibbon 51, St. Paul 30
Hi-Line 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38, Oakland-Craig 29
Malcolm 58, Plattsmouth 36
Medicine Valley 61, Southwest 37
Meridian 41, Dorchester 16
Mullen 54, Sutherland 29
Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 58
North Bend Central 80, Twin River 21
Osceola 61, St. Edward 26
Platteview 74, Elkhorn North 65
Ralston 58, York 55
Sandy Creek 54, Wood River 39
Seward 44, Hastings 41
Spalding Academy 51, Heartland Lutheran 22
Wakefield 72, Pender 35
Wallace 51, Wauneta-Palisade 24
BE/Kearney/LSW/PLVS Tournament
Kearney 70, Bellevue East 44
Col/MN/LH/WHS Tournament
Millard North 74, Lincoln High 45
Omaha Westside 89, Columbus 30
GI/ElkSo/LE/Prep Tournament
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Grand Island 60
GICC Tournament
Omaha Gross Catholic 37, Norfolk Catholic 36
Norfolk/BW/MS/LSE Tournament
Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26
Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 22
OPS Jamboree 2021
Omaha Central 74, Grand Island Northwest 46
Pius X/Fre/NP/MW Tournament
Lincoln Pius X 69, Fremont 46
SSC/LNE/LNS/PLV Tournament
Papillion-LaVista 61, Lincoln North Star 48
Western Conference Tournament
Chadron 45, Gering 40
Sidney 56, Alliance 46
Sterling, Colo. 68, Mitchell 29
THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Alma 65, Bertrand 19
Auburn 36, Weeping Water 24
Bayard 54, Kimball 24
Blair 56, Omaha Mercy 20
Broken Bow 57, Arcadia-Loup City 14
Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 21
Central Valley 52, Palmer 14
Chase County 58, Cozad 34
Columbus Lakeview 40, Crete 25
Cross County 54, McCool Junction 47
Deshler 40, Exeter/Milligan 38
Diller-Odell 57, Pawnee City 12
East Butler 57, Cedar Bluffs 25
Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Riverside 31
Elkhorn North 82, Platteview 20
Freeman 34, Palmyra 12
Fullerton 62, Burwell 21
Giltner 44, Harvard 7
Gothenburg 48, Lexington 35
Hastings 69, Seward 39
Holdrege 34, Centura 26
Homer 64, Winnebago 46
Howells/Dodge 56, Pierce 32
Johnson-Brock 39, Sidney, Iowa 37
Kenesaw 34, Blue Hill 29
Lewiston 39, Friend 17
Louisville 38, Conestoga 28
Madison 38, Schuyler 10
Malcolm 63, Plattsmouth 22
Minden 40, Southern Valley 38
Niobrara/Verdigre 41, Stuart 30
North Bend Central 68, Twin River 17
North Central 69, Boyd County 16
O’Neill 58, Valentine 37
Oakland-Craig 58, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31
Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Bishop Neumann 39
Osceola 56, St. Edward 9
Overton 47, Arapahoe 36
Pender 63, Wakefield 46
Plainview 62, Winside 16
Ravenna 54, Amherst 27
Shelton 53, Elm Creek 24
Silver Lake 47, Red Cloud 26
Southwest 43, Medicine Valley 24
St. Paul 58, Gibbon 19
Thayer Central 48, Republic County, Kan. 13
Wahoo 60, Bennington 50
Wauneta-Palisade 66, Wallace 60
West Point-Beemer 59, Arlington 31
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Tri County 31
Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Hi-Line 14
Wisner-Pilger 47, Lutheran High Northeast 45
Wood River 56, Sandy Creek 32
York 65, Ralston 12
COL/MN/LH/WHS Tournament
Lincoln High 44, Millard North 38
GICC Tournament
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 38
Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Norfolk Catholic 23
Kea/BE/LSW/PLVS Tournament
Bellevue East 52, Kearney 48
Lincoln Southwest 53, Papillion-LaVista South 0
Lourdes Central Catholic Basketball Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock 39, Yutan 28
Norfolk/BW/MN/LSE Tournament
Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22
Norfolk/BW/MS/LSE Tournament
Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26
OPS Jamboree 2021
Omaha Benson 52, Omaha South 18
Pius X/Fre/NP/MW Tournament
Lincoln Pius X 68, Fremont 64, OT
SSC/LNE/LNS/PLV Tournament
Papillion-LaVista 71, Lincoln North Star 25
Western Conference Tournament
Chadron 63, Gering 30
Scottsbluff 68, Sterling, Colo. 11
Sidney 92, Arvada, Colo. 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.