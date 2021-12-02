BASKETBALL

THURSDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Alma 65, Bertrand 19

Arlington 54, West Point-Beemer 40

Aurora 45, Adams Central 33

Broken Bow 38, Arcadia-Loup City 27

Centennial 57, David City 33

Cozad 49, Chase County 42

Crawford 50, Sioux County 25

Crofton 62, Tri County Northeast 44

Elm Creek 0, Shelton 0

Freeman 34, Palmyra 12

Gibbon 51, St. Paul 30

Hi-Line 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 38, Oakland-Craig 29

Malcolm 58, Plattsmouth 36

Medicine Valley 61, Southwest 37

Meridian 41, Dorchester 16

Mullen 54, Sutherland 29

Neligh-Oakdale 67, Summerland 58

North Bend Central 80, Twin River 21

Osceola 61, St. Edward 26

Platteview 74, Elkhorn North 65

Ralston 58, York 55

Sandy Creek 54, Wood River 39

Seward 44, Hastings 41

Spalding Academy 51, Heartland Lutheran 22

Wakefield 72, Pender 35

Wallace 51, Wauneta-Palisade 24

BE/Kearney/LSW/PLVS Tournament

Kearney 70, Bellevue East 44

Col/MN/LH/WHS Tournament

Millard North 74, Lincoln High 45

Omaha Westside 89, Columbus 30

GI/ElkSo/LE/Prep Tournament

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Grand Island 60

GICC Tournament

Omaha Gross Catholic 37, Norfolk Catholic 36

Norfolk/BW/MS/LSE Tournament

Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26

Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 22

OPS Jamboree 2021

Omaha Central 74, Grand Island Northwest 46

Pius X/Fre/NP/MW Tournament

Lincoln Pius X 69, Fremont 46

SSC/LNE/LNS/PLV Tournament

Papillion-LaVista 61, Lincoln North Star 48

Western Conference Tournament

Chadron 45, Gering 40

Sidney 56, Alliance 46

Sterling, Colo. 68, Mitchell 29

THURSDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Alma 65, Bertrand 19

Auburn 36, Weeping Water 24

Bayard 54, Kimball 24

Blair 56, Omaha Mercy 20

Broken Bow 57, Arcadia-Loup City 14

Cambridge 49, Hitchcock County 21

Central Valley 52, Palmer 14

Chase County 58, Cozad 34

Columbus Lakeview 40, Crete 25

Cross County 54, McCool Junction 47

Deshler 40, Exeter/Milligan 38

Diller-Odell 57, Pawnee City 12

East Butler 57, Cedar Bluffs 25

Elgin Public/Pope John 72, Riverside 31

Elkhorn North 82, Platteview 20

Freeman 34, Palmyra 12

Fullerton 62, Burwell 21

Giltner 44, Harvard 7

Gothenburg 48, Lexington 35

Hastings 69, Seward 39

Holdrege 34, Centura 26

Homer 64, Winnebago 46

Howells/Dodge 56, Pierce 32

Johnson-Brock 39, Sidney, Iowa 37

Kenesaw 34, Blue Hill 29

Lewiston 39, Friend 17

Louisville 38, Conestoga 28

Madison 38, Schuyler 10

Malcolm 63, Plattsmouth 22

Minden 40, Southern Valley 38

Niobrara/Verdigre 41, Stuart 30

North Bend Central 68, Twin River 17

North Central 69, Boyd County 16

O’Neill 58, Valentine 37

Oakland-Craig 58, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 31

Omaha Skutt Catholic 71, Bishop Neumann 39

Osceola 56, St. Edward 9

Overton 47, Arapahoe 36

Pender 63, Wakefield 46

Plainview 62, Winside 16

Ravenna 54, Amherst 27

Shelton 53, Elm Creek 24

Silver Lake 47, Red Cloud 26

Southwest 43, Medicine Valley 24

St. Paul 58, Gibbon 19

Thayer Central 48, Republic County, Kan. 13

Wahoo 60, Bennington 50

Wauneta-Palisade 66, Wallace 60

West Point-Beemer 59, Arlington 31

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Tri County 31

Wilcox-Hildreth 45, Hi-Line 14

Wisner-Pilger 47, Lutheran High Northeast 45

Wood River 56, Sandy Creek 32

York 65, Ralston 12

COL/MN/LH/WHS Tournament

Lincoln High 44, Millard North 38

GICC Tournament

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island Central Catholic 38

Omaha Gross Catholic 33, Norfolk Catholic 23

Kea/BE/LSW/PLVS Tournament

Bellevue East 52, Kearney 48

Lincoln Southwest 53, Papillion-LaVista South 0

Lourdes Central Catholic Basketball Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock 39, Yutan 28

Norfolk/BW/MN/LSE Tournament

Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22

Norfolk/BW/MS/LSE Tournament

Bellevue West 58, Norfolk 26

OPS Jamboree 2021

Omaha Benson 52, Omaha South 18

Pius X/Fre/NP/MW Tournament

Lincoln Pius X 68, Fremont 64, OT

SSC/LNE/LNS/PLV Tournament

Papillion-LaVista 71, Lincoln North Star 25

Western Conference Tournament

Chadron 63, Gering 30

Scottsbluff 68, Sterling, Colo. 11

Sidney 92, Arvada, Colo. 10

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.