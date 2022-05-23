Teams from Tri County Northeast and Hartington Cedar Catholic will compete in the Nebraska State Class C Boys’ Golf Tournament, today (Tuesday) and Wednesday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.
Tri County Northeast qualified as the District C-3 champion. The Wolfpack will be represented by seniors Nathan Oswald, Garrett Blanke and Ryan Anderson, junior Brody Floyd and freshman Ben Jorgensen.
Cedar Catholic qualified as the District C-3 runner-up. The Trojans will be represented by senior Kurtis Kathol, and juniors Jay Steffen, Cazden Christensen, Andrew Jones and Weston Heine.
Also qualified for the Class C field are senior Reece Morten of Hartington-Newcastle and sophomore Grant Sprakel of Ponca.
Class D
Wausa will compete as a team in the Nebraska State Class D Boys’ Golf Tournament, today (Tuesday) and Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.
The Vikings qualified as the District D-3 runner-up, and will be represented by seniors Michael Vanness and Jonathan Nissen, juniors Jaxon Claussen and Tug Dawson, and freshman Vincent Vanness.
Also qualified for state in Class D is Creighton junior Gage Burns.
