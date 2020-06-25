VERMILLION — South Dakota senior Zack Anderson was voted to the Academic All-America Division I Men’s Track & Field third team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Anderson receives Academic All-America honors for the second-straight season. He’s the 10th Coyote student-athlete to garner multiple Academic All-America awards.
Hailing from Parker, Anderson is a three-time All-American in the high jump. He holds South Dakota’s outdoor (7-4 ¼) and indoor (7-3 ¾) records in the event. Anderson garnered the 2020 Summit League Field Championships MVP this indoor season with a pair of indoor titles in the high jump and long jump. He is a seven-time Summit League Champion with six consecutive titles in the high jump, dating back to the outdoor meet his freshman year.
Anderson is a six-time Academic All-Summit League and USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree. He carries a 3.52 cumulative grade-point average as a physical education major.
This marks the first time since 2013 that three South Dakota student-athletes have taken home Academic All-America honors in the same academic year.
