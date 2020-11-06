WINNER — Sam Kruger ran for 52 yards and two touchdowns as Winner defeated Sioux Valley 28-14 in the Class 11B semifinals on Friday night in Winner.
Brady Fritz and Kaden Keiser also ran for touchdowns for Winner (10-0), which will face Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan in next Friday’s 2 p.m. state championship game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
Sioux Valley quarterback Parker Puetz completed 10-of-17 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns, both to Damian Danzeisen. Jaxton Schiller caught six passes for 53 yards. The Cossacks finish the season 9-2.
SIOUX VALLEY (9-2) 0 6 0 8 — 14
WINNER (10-0) 6 8 6 8 — 28
11A: Tea Area 37, Madison 14
TEA — Kaden Johnson rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns as Tea Area upended Madison 37-14 in the Class 11A semifinals on Friday night in Tea.
Garrett Kolbeck and Connor Mulder also had rushing touchdowns for Tea Area (10-0), which will play Canton for the 11A championship.
For Madison (6-5), Nate Ricke completed 7-of-17 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and he also rushed for 43 yards. Carter Bergheim caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, and Logan Allbee had the other scoring reception.
MADISON (6-5) 0 14 0 0 — 14
TEA AREA (10-0) 17 7 0 13 — 37
