VOLLEYBALL
NEB. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 4-7 at Lincoln
NOTE: Third place matches at Lincoln Southeast. All other matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena
CLASS D1
First Round, Nov. 5
No. 1 Pleasanton (30-0) vs. No. 8 Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m., North Court
No. 2 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (28-3) vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (17-13), 2 p.m., South Court
No. 4 Mead (23-6) vs. No. 5 South Platte (26-4), 3:30 p.m., North Court
No. 3 Bergan (24-10) vs. No. 6 Amherst (20-10), 3:30 p.m., South Court
CLASS D2
First Round, Nov. 5
No. 1 Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. No. 8 Nebraska Christian (18-8), 9 a.m., North Court
No. 2 Chambers-Wheeler Central (31-1) vs. No. 7 Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m., South Court
No. 4 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-6) vs. No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis (26-2), 10:30 a.m., North Court
No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. No. 6 Mullen (28-5), 10:30 a.m., South Court
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 3
No. 5 Lennox (7-15) at No. 4 Vermillion (5-10), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Canton (2-17) at No. 2 Tea Area (14-11), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Beresford (3-18) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-11), 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
First Round, Nov. 3
No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (12-10) at No. 4 Wagner (10-5), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (10-11) at No. 3 Parkston (16-7), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
First Round, Nov. 2
Canistota def. Centerville 25-20, 25-22, 25-14
Menno def. Viborg-Hurley 25-13, 25-21, 25-11
Irene-Wakonda def. Freeman Academy-Marion 25-18, 25-7, 25-13
Second Round, Nov. 3
No. 8 Canistota (5-13) vs. No. 1 Bridgewater-Emery (18-2) at Emery, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Scotland (8-7) vs. No. 4 Alcester-Hudson (13-12) at Emery, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Menno (10-12) at No. 2 Gayville-Volin (15-3), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Irene-Wakonda (10-14) at No. 3 Freeman (15-6), 7 p.m.
REGION 6B
First Round, Nov. 2
Gregory def. Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-13, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
Second Round, Nov. 3
No. 8 Gregory (7-15) at No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (16-3), 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Platte-Geddes (16-7) vs. No. 5 Burke (13-10) at Corsica, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Bon Homme (9-14) at No. 2 Kimball-White Lake (14-5), 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Colome (12-6) vs. No. 3 Avon (10-5) at Kimball, 8 p.m.
