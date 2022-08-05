BASEBALL
S.D. STATE B AMATEUR
Aug. 3-14 at Mitchell
FIRST ROUND
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Madison 6, Plankinton Gold Sox 2
Garretson 13, Plankinton Bankers 0, 7 innings
Thursday, Aug. 4
Mount Vernon 10, Redfield Dairy Queen 0, 7 innings
Milbank 8, Akron 4
Platte 14, Aurora 4, 8 innings
Alexandria vs. Wessington Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Canova 3, Tabor 2, 10 innings
Lennox Only One 7, Wynot 4
Salem 5, 4 Corners 4
Humboldt-Hartford vs. Dimock-Emery, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Northville vs. Dell Rapids Mudcats, 11 a.m.
Larchwood vs. Volga, 1 p.m.
Freeman vs. Lake Norden, 5:30 p.m.
Redfield Pheasants vs. Winner-Colome, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Menno vs. Flandreau, 11 a.m.
Kimball-White Lake vs. Castlewood Monarchs, 1 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Sunday, Aug. 7
Madison vs. Garretson, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon vs. Milbank, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 8
Platte vs. Wessington Springs/Alexandria winner, 5:30 p.m.
Tabor/Canova winner vs. Lennox Only One/Wynot winner, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Salem/Four Corners winner vs. DE/HH winner, 5:30 p.m.
DR Mudcats/Northville winner vs. Volga/Larchwood winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Freeman/LN winner vs. WC/Redfield winner, 5:30 p.m.
Menno/Flandreau winner vs. Castlewood Monarchs/KWL winner, 7:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE A AMATEUR
Aug. 5-7 in Aberdeen, Aug. 12-14 at Mitchell
OPENING WEEKEND
Friday, Aug. 5
GAME 1: Brookings vs. Yankton, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Black Hills A’s vs. Renner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
GAME 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 5: Sioux Falls Squirrels vs. Rapid City Diamondbacks, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 6: Sioux Falls Hops vs. Aberdeen, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
GAME 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11 a.m.
GAME 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m.
S.D. STATE VFW TEENER 16-UNDER A TOURN.
Aug. 5-7 at North Sioux City
First Round, Friday
West Central 10, Flandreau 2
Tea Area 8, Madison Gold 7
Dell Rapids 8, Volga 0
Wagner 2, Dakota Valley 1
Consolation, Saturday
Flandreau vs. Madison Gold, 9 a.m.
Volga vs. Dakota Valley, 11 a.m.
Semifinals, Saturday
West Central vs. Tea Area, 1 p.m.
Dell Rapids vs. Wagner, 3 p.m.
Final Round, Sunday
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
S.D. STATE VFW TEENER 16-UNDER B TOURN.
Aug. 5-7 at Alexandria
First Round, Friday
Canova 6, Platte-Geddes 5
Parkston 4, Faulkton-Highmore 1
Tyndall 3, Salem 1
Mount Vernon-Plankinton vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Consolation, Saturday
Platte-Geddes vs. Faulkton-Highmore, 1 p.m.
Salem vs. MVP/Alexandria loser, 3 p.m.
Semifinals, Saturday
Parkston vs. Canova, 9 a.m.
Tyndall vs. MVP/Alexandria winner, 11 a.m.
Final Round, Sunday
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 11 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 1:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.