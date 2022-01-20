TRIPP — Kase Brouwer finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Mitchell Christian 51-37 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jaden Groeneweg and Isaac Wunder each scored nine points in the victory. Kandon Bialas added four assists.
Micah Frey led Mitchell Christian with 16 points and seven rebounds. Aiden Lieber added 13 points.
TDA, 5-3, hosts Platte-Geddes on Monday in Armour. Mitchell Christian travels to Freeman on Monday.
MITCHELL CHR. (4-6) 7 13 12 5 — 37
TRI.-DEL.-ARM. (5-3) 15 16 12 8 — 51
Parkston 61, Bon Homme 40
TYNDALL — Will Jodozi finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Parkston past Bon Homme 61-40 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Cole Prunty finished with 15 points for Parkston. Max Scott added 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in the victory.
For Bon Homme, Karsten Kozak finished with 10 rebounds. Carter Uecker added four assists.
Bon Homme hosts Alcester-Hudson on Saturday.
PARKSTON 12 19 14 16 — 61
BON HOMME 12 8 6 14 — 40
