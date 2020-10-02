VERMILLION — The West Central Trojans scored 20 unanswered second half to elevate them to a 35-19 victory against the Vermillion Tanagers on Friday night in prep football action at the DakotaDome.
Charlie Ward passed for a stellar 379 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Vermillion. Connor Saunders was the top receiver, catching 10 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, while teammate Reece Proefrock nearly matched Saunders’ totals with 153 yards and a touchdown of his own.
For the Tanagers defense, Tyson Hage led with six tackles and Zach Brady finished with three tackles. Vermillion will travel to Marion next Friday and face Bennett County. West Central, meanwhile, will look to bring their overall record above .500 next Friday when they face Madison at home.
WEST CENTRAL (3-3) 7 8 7 13 – 35
VERMILLION (1-5) 12 7 0 0 – 19
Northwestern 40, TDA/AC-DC 6
TRIPP — Jace Haven rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns as Northwestern cruised past Tripp-Delmont-Armour/Andes Central-Dakota Christian 40-6 on Friday night in Tripp.
Hunter Schipke had 41 yards receiving and Haven also led the defense with nine tackles for Northwestern (2-3).
For the hometown Nighthawks (2-4), Cade Faulkner completed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Logan Van Pelt, while Gavin Westendorf rushed for 47 yards and Apollo Weddell led the defense with nine tackles.
Next Friday, TDA/AC-DC hosts Corsica-Stickney in Armour.
NORTHWESTERN (2-3) 0 26 6 8 — 40
TDA/AC-DC (2-4) 6 0 0 0 — 6
Herreid-Selby Area 59, Avon 28
REDFIELD – Herreid-Selby Area cruised to a 59-28 victory over the Avon Pirates on Friday night in prep football action.
Riley Rucktaeschel led Avon in the loss with 111 passing yards and two touchdowns, whole also rushing for a touchdown. Landon Mudder also rushed for a touchdown while Ashton Frank caught four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown. Defensively for the Pirates, Lincoln Thury led with 10.5 tackles on the night.
Avon will now travel to Irene/Wakonda next Friday. Herreid/Shelby will host Ipswich/Edmunds Central on Friday.
AVON (2-4) 0 6 8 14 – 28
HERREID-SELBY AREA (5-1) 20 26 7 6 – 59
Winside 66, Randolph 12
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Gabe Escalante rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns as Winside cruised past Randolph 66-12 in Nebraska high school football action Friday night in Randolph.
Cayden Ellis added 104 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for Winside, which scored 52 points after halftime.
Winside limited the hometown Cardinals to 116 total yards and recovered three fumbles.
Randolph quarterback Tyson Junck threw for a touchdown pass and also ran for a touchdown.
WINSIDE 14 0 22 30 — 66
RANDOLPH 6 6 0 0 — 12
Beresford 28, Flandreau 21
FLANDREAU — The Beresford Watchdogs won a tough 28-21 overtime victory over the Flandreau Fliers on Friday night in prep football action.
Tate VanOtterloo led the winning offense with 227 yards and a touchdown, while Peyton Fridrich rushed for 40 yards on 13 carries. Carter Sveeggen was the Watchdogs’ top receiver with a 78-yard touchdown catch on the evening.
For the Fliers, Tanner Christensen threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while Mario Bonilla caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Hoffman also rushed for 108 yards in the loss.
The Watchdogs will now face a tough Sioux Valley team next Friday at home. The Fliers will take on Webster next Friday at Webster.
Madison 46, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 8
MADISON – The Madison Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak with a decisive 46-8 victory over the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers in prep football action on Friday night.
Nate Ricke threw for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, while also rushing for a touchdown. Chris Reece also scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs, and Sutton Bern had a 40-yard interception for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
Hunter Van Niewenhuyse connected with Trevor Werdel on a 27-yard touchdown for the Rustlers’ lone score of the evening. Tate Hoffman would also rush for 53 yards in the loss.
The Rustlers will look to get their first win of the season next Friday when they face Winner. Madison will also travel next Friday, as they will play West Central on the road.
MILLERHIGHMORE-HARROLD (0-5) 0 0 8 0 – 8
MADISON (3-3) 26 13 7 0 – 46
Tea Area 54, Lennox 14
TEA – The Tea Area Titans continued their undefeated season with a dominate 54-14 victory over the Lennox Orioles on Friday in prep football action.
It was an even rushing attack that defined the Titans’ victory as five players reached the endzone on the ground. Kaden Johnson rushed for one of those touchdowns along with 128 yards, while Garrett Kolbeck finished with 94 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown, and a passing touchdown. Defensively for the Titans, Luke Rettedal had 10 tackles including 1 and a half sacks in the victory.
For the Orioles, Brandon Fodness threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Jackson Arlt had 71 receiving yards. Carte Van Houten also finished with eight tackles on the night.
The Titans will look to continue their winning season next Friday at Sioux Falls Christian. Lennox will also play next Friday when they host Dakota Valley.
LENNOX (1-4) 0 0 14 0 – 14
TEA AREA (5-0) 19 14 7 14 – 54
Sioux Valley 30, McCook-Central-Mont. 20
VOLGA – The Sioux Valley Cossacks rushed for 347 yards in their tough 30-20 victory over the McCook Central/Montrose Fighting Cougars on Friday night in prep football action.
Sioux Valley got 151 rushing yards and a combined three touchdowns from Jaxton Schiller, and 84 passing yards from Parker Puetz.
Gavin Gordon threw for 179 yards and a touchdown for the Fighting Cougars, while Jacobi Krouse had 146 rushing yards and a touchdown on 44 carries. Braedon Kerkhove also finished with 14 and a half tackles in the loss.
The Fighting Cougars will now look to bounce back against Elk Point-Jefferson next Friday in Salem. Sioux Valley will look to make it a four-game win streak next Friday at Beresford.
MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE (4-2) 20 0 0 0 – 20
SIOUX VALLEY (5-1) 6 0 8 16 – 30
Brookings 44, Mitchell 25
MITCHELL – The Brookings Bobcats kept their undefeated season intact with a decisive 44-25 victory over the Mitchell Kernels on Friday night in prep football action.
Jaxon Bowes threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns in the victory for the Bobcats, while Keegan Fields caught two touchdown passes for 86 yards and to go along with a rushing touchdown. Josh Buri would also have a terrific performance for the Bobcats, as Buri rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns.
For the Kernels, Tucker Vilhauer had two touchdowns and 100 rushing yards to go along with Parker Phillips’ 155 yards and solo touchdown. Defensively for Mitchell, Joseph Van Overschelde had 12 tackles on the night.
Mitchell will play again at Sturgis on Friday. Brookings, meanwhile, faces a tough Pierre team at home next Friday.
BROOKINGS (6-0) 0 14 10 20 – 44
MITCHELL (3-3) 6 13 0 6 – 25
Thursday
Lutheran High NE 68, Hartington-Newcastle 34
NORFOLK, Neb. — The Lutheran High Northeast Eagles won a high-action 68-34 victory over the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats on Thursday night in prep football action.
The Eagles led at halftime by a score of 44-26 before pulling away with 24 additional points in the third quarter. Surprisingly, neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Riley Sudbeck led the Wildcats with 302 passing yards and five touchdowns, while Jake Peitz caught three touchdowns and had 194 receiving yards. Kobe Heitman would catch an additional two touchdowns for Hartington-Newcastle, while also rushing for 106 yards on 20 carries.
The Eagles will face Plainview on the road next Friday. Hartington-Newcastle, meanwhile, will look to snap a three-game losing skid next Friday when they play Elkhorn Valley at home.
HARTINGTON-NEW. (1-3) 14 12 8 0 – 34
LUTHERAN HIGH NE (5-1) 14 30 24 0 – 68
