BROOKINGS — Brookings scored a pair of close victories over Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Zach Struck went 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead Brookings to a 7-4 victory in the opener.
Owen Schneder went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Parker Winghart had two hits for Brookings.
Josh Sheldon had two hits for Yankton. Paul McGlone had a hit and two runs scored. Lucas Kampshoff, Cooper Grotenhuis and Luke Bernatow each had a hit. Isaiah Schelhaas drove in two runs in the effort.
Garrett Nelson took the loss, going the distance.
A five-run second inning was enough for Brookings to claim a 5-3 victory in the nightcap.
Curtis Steppat went 2-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Kampshoff also had two hits. Jackson Conway doubled. McGlone, Nelson, Josh Sheldon and Keegan Holmstrom each had a hit.
Matt Nordmeyer picked up the win, striking out five in his five innings of work. Jack Halstad took the loss, with Sheldon striking out five in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
Yankton hosts Sioux Falls East on June 30. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Hooper-Scribner 6, Hartington 1
HOOPER, Neb. — Hooper-Scribner scored five runs in the sixth to rally to a 6-3 victory over Hartington in American Legion Seniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Dan Puppe went 2-for-3 with a triple for Hartington. Jaxson Bernecker and Chase Lammers each had a hit.
Puppe took the loss in relief of Owen Heimes, who allowed one unearned run and struck out four in 4 2/3 innings of work.
Hartington travels to West Point on Sunday.
Hartington Juniors 20, Hooper-Scribner 5
HOOPER, Neb. — Hartington overcame an early deficit, then pounded out a 15-run fifth inning to claim a 20-5 victory over Hooper-Scribner in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday.
Carson Arens doubled and singled, driving in four, to lead Hartington. Brett Kleinschmit posted two hits and three RBI. Grant Arens also doubled. Jaxson Bernecker, Jay Steffen, Grayden Hochstein, Lucas Wortman and Tyan Baller each had a hit in the victory.
Jay Steffen struck out three batters in relief to claim the victory. Weston Heine struck out four in his 2 1/3 innings of work.
Youth
Reds 8-8, Renner 2-5
The Yankton Reds earned a doubleheader sweep over Renner in youth baseball action on Wednesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton built a 5-0 lead and cruised to an 8-2 victory.
Tate Beste and Jace Sedlacek each doubled and singled with two runs scored for Yankton. Beste also drove in two runs.
Also for the Reds, Brennen Gilmore and Beck Ryken each had two hits, with Ryken scoring twice. Easton Feser and Abe O’Brien each had a hit, with O’Brien driving in two runs in the victory.
Spencer Charron And Sawyer Konechne each had two hits for Renner.
Boston Frick picked up the win. Dawson Horst took the loss.
Yankton built an 8-0 lead and held on for an 8-5 victory in the nightcap.
Feser went 3-for-3 with two runs scored to lead Yankton. Sam Gokie had a hit and three RBI. Beste posted a hit and two RBI. Frick and Kaden Hunhoff each had a hit in the victory.
Charron had two of Renner’s five hits.
Beste pitched five innings, striking out two, for the win. Owen Lechtenberg took the loss.
The Reds travel to Harrisburg Maroon on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley 9-6, Greysox 1-1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley earned a sweep of the Yankton Greysox in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
In the opener, Dakota Valley used a seven-run third inning to pull away from Yankton 9-1.
Nathan Barnes had a double and a RBI for Yankton. Ethan Carlson added a hit.
Carlson took the loss, with Ryan Turner striking out three in an inning of shutout relief.
Dakota Valley completed the sweep with a 6-1 victory in the nightcap.
Cale Haselhorst and Dylan Howe each had a hit for Yankton.
Noah Hansen took the loss, striking out three in his three innings of work.
Yankton hosts Gayville-Volin in a doubleheader today (Thursday). Start time is noon.
