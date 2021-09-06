OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Mount Marty went 3-1 in the William Penn Volleyball Tournament, Saturday and Sunday in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
The Lancers, 4-3, host Doane in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Wednesday. Start time is 7:30 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
WILLIAM WOODS DEF. MOUNT MARTY 23-25, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15: Hannah Kuehl and Riley Alton each had 13 kills for William Woods. Alli Gueck added 43 assists and 12 digs in the victory.
Gabby Ruth posted 10 kills and Ally DeLange had 43 assists and eight digs for Mount Marty. Alexis Kerkman posted nine kills. Aubrey Herbolsheimer posted eight kills. Molly Brinkman had 14 digs, Alex Ruth had four assisted blocks and Zoie Bertsch added eight digs for the Lancers.
MOUNT MARTY DEF. COTTEY 25-17, 25-19, 25-11: Gabby Ruth posted 13 kills, and Alex Ruth and Alexis Kirkman had six kills each for Mount Marty. Ally DeLange finished with 32 assists and 10 digs. Zoie Bertsch added a team-best 15 digs.
SATURDAY
MOUNT MARTY DEF. IOWA WESLEYAN 25-14, 25-16, 25-22: Gabby Ruth and Alexis Kirkman each had 10 kills as Mount Marty swept Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday.
Ally DeLange finished with 44 assists and 10 digs for Mount Marty. Alex Ruth had seven kills on nine attacks. Aubrey Herbolshimer added seven kills in the victory.
Estela Ladron de Cegama San led Iowa Wesleyan with six kills. Leamaris Fuentes posted 14 assists.
MOUNT MARTY DEF. AVILA 25-15, 25-22, 25-20: Gabby Ruth and Alexis Kirkman each had 11 kills, with Kirkman recording three blocks (1 solo) to lead Mount Marty. Ally DeLange had 31 assists. Molly Brinkman posted 16 digs and four ace serves. Alex Ruth added 14 digs and three blocks.
Hannah Lentell and D’Ovion Williams each had five kills, with Williams recording seven blocks (1 solo) for Avila. Lauren Harrell posted nine assists. Maria Valleroy added 10 digs.
