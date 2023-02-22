Yankton High School basketball alumni — including players, coaches, managers and cheerleaders — from the 1960s to the 1990s are invited to a “Legends Reunion” in conjunction with Yankton’s home basketball doubleheader with Sturgis, Feb. 25. Participants will be introduced at halftime of the boys’ game.
The girls’ varsity game is set for 1 p.m., with the boys’ game to follow at 2:30 p.m. Participants and the public are invited to a post-game get-together will be held at JoDean’s, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
