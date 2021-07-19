The Yankton Reds survived a six-run sixth inning to defeat the Sioux Falls Cyclones 7-6 and win the 13-under division of the Bob Deery Classic held at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium Sunday.
Jace Sedlacek tallied three hits and two RBI to lead the Reds. Brennen Gilmore and Easton Feser picked up two hits each. Tate Beste, Sam Gokie, Abe O’Brien and Carter Boomsma tallied one hit each.
Beste struck out seven batters over 5 1/3 innings to record the win. Beck Ryken pitched the final two outs for the Reds.
Yankton Reds 4, Rapid City Red 3
A four-run fifth inning was enough to lift the Yankton Reds to a 4-3 win over Rapid City Sunday afternoon in the semifinals of the Bob Deery Classic 13-under division at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium in Yankton.
Easton Feser tallied two hits to lead the Reds. Brennen Gilmore added one hit and two RBI. Abe O’Brien picked up an RBI and Gavin Johnson one hit and one RBI.
Declan Mickley tallied one hit and two RBI for Rapid City. JonPaul Sullivan added a hit and RBI.
Owen Eidsness pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief of Jace Sedlacek to get the win. Boston Frick, who scored the leading run in the fifth, pitched a shutout sixth inning to get the save. Grayden Juve pitched five innings in the loss for Rapid.
S.F. East 4, Lakers 0
The Yankton Lakers recorded three hits in a 4-0 loss to Sioux Falls East Saturday night in pool play of the 14-under division of the Bob Deery Classic at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Brayden Olson, Tommy Peterson and Lucas Johnson tallied one hit each for Sioux Falls East.
Owen Wishon, Kael Garry and Trey Sager tallied one hit apiece for the Lakers.
Connor Gray pitched the seven inning shutout for Sioux Falls East. Wishon pitched 4 1/3 innings in the loss for Yankton. Sager pitched in relief.
Greysox 13, Renner 0
VERMILLION — Jolten Reimnitz drove in two runs to lead the Greysox to a 13-0 win over Renner Saturday night in Vermillion.
Brett Taggart, Cale Haselhorst, Dylan Howe, Ethan Carlson and Noah Hansen recorded one hit each for Yankton.
Taggart pitched three innings, striking out two for the Greysox.
S.F. West 14, Greysox 1
VERMILLION — Dylan Howe drove in the lone run for the Greysox in a 14-1 loss to Sioux Falls West Saturday afternoon in Vermillion as a part of the Bob Deery Classic.
Liam Villanueva, Jack Brandt and Jolten Reimnitz tallied one hit apiece for the Greysox.
Noah Hansen pitched three innings for the Greysox. Villanueva added one inning pitched.
S.F. West 7, Lakers 3
Tyler VanRoekel drove in three runs on three hits to lead Sioux Falls West to a 7-3 win over the Yankton Lakers Saturday as a part of the Bob Deery Classic at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium Saturday.
Bryson Metz picked up three hits for Sioux Falls West. Caleb Goodroad, Ethan Swenson and Cayden Hvam added one hit each.
Evan Serck tallied two hits and one RBI for Yankton. Owen Wishon and Kaden Hughes added one hit and one RBI each. Matthew Sheldon, Kael Garry, Easton Nelson, Trey Sager and Mac Grotenhuis added one base hit each.
Swenson struck out eight over seven innings in the win for Sioux Falls West. Sheldon pitched five innings, striking out four in the loss. Cohen Zahrbock pitched two innings of relief.
Yankton Reds 7, Renner 1
VERMILLION — Five Reds players recorded two hits leading to a 7-1 win over Renner Saturday morning in the Bob Deery Classic at Vermillion’s Prentis Park.
Brennen Gilmore and Boston Frick tallied two hits and two RBI each for the Reds. Gavin Johnson, Sam Gokie and Kaden Hunhoff added two hits each. Easton Feser, Jace Sedlacek, Carter Boomsma and Owen Eidsness added one hit each.
David Livermon recorded the lone hit for Renner.
Abe O’Brien pitched one inning in the start for Yankton. Carter Boomsma and Kaden Hunhoff pitched two innings each in relief. Hunhoff took the win. Jackson Ahlers took the loss for Renner, and Anders Holte pitched in relief.
R.C. Red 16, Greysox 0
Rapid City scored nine runs in the first inning and no hit the Yankton Greysox in a 16-0 win for Rapid City Friday night at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium
Jack Brandt, Ethan Carlson and Ryan Turner walked to reach base for the Greysox.
Carlson pitched 2 1/3 innings for Greysox. Cale Haselhorst recorded the final two outs in relief of Carlson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.