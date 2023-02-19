WAXAHATCHIE, Texas — Mount Marty used a five-run fourth inning to beat Southwestern Assemblies of God University 5-1 in college baseball action on Saturday.
Kiko Nuez and William Johnson each doubled and singled with two RBI for Mount Marty. Billy Hancock and Will Gardner each had a hit in the victory.
Myles Brown struck out seven batters in five innings of work for the win. Zane Pollon struck out four in two innings of shutout relief.
MMU, 6-2 after a second straight 3-1 weekend, is scheduled to face Valley City State Feb. 25-26. The games were scheduled to be played in Yankton, and will be moved if a suitable site can be found.
WAXAHATCHIE, Texas — Mount Marty’s Chris Rofe pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out nine, as Mount Marty blanked Tabor 4-0 in college baseball action on Saturday.
Zane Salley doubled and singled, driving in two, for Mount Marty. Braeden Cordes also doubled. Will Gardner, Ethan Wishon and Josh Mares each had a hit in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.