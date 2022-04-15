HASTINGS, Neb. — The Mount Marty University baseball team set up a key series with Concordia by sweeping Hastings in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Friday.
Mount Marty finished strong to claim the opener 13-5.
Josh Roemen went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Mount Marty. Mason Townsend doubled and singled. David Richardson had a double and three RBI. Zane Salley posted a hit and three RBI. Jet Weber, Billy Hancock, Kiko Nunez and Josh Mares each had a hit in the win.
Tyler Welsh tripled and doubled for Hastings. Camden Brichacek had two hits, including a triple, and four RBI. Keaton Hoeke also had two hits. Lane Harris and Cory Koranda each had a hit.
Jett Hasegawa went the distance in the seven-inning contest, striking out nine, for the win. Alec Fichter took the loss.
The Lancers completed the sweep with a 9-5 decision in the nightcap.
Hancock had a pair of triples for Mount Marty. Richardson also tripled. Roemen and Salley each doubled, with Salley driving in three runs. Connor Capps, Tyler Linch and Townsend each had a hit in the victory.
Hoeke went 3-for-4 with a double for Hastings. Brichacek and Tyler Kissler each doubled and singled. Cole Staab and Welsh also had two hits each. James Velasquez, Blake Tyrell and Kasey Ohnoutka each had a hit.
Tyler Priest pitched six innings, striking out five, for the win. Jaden Driscoll took the loss.
The Lancers, 28-10 overall and 13-5 in the GPAC, head to Seward, Nebraska, today (Friday) for a doubleheader showdown with defending GPAC champion Concordia. The Bulldogs (23-12-1, 12-6 GPAC) fell a game behind the Lancers for second place in the GPAC after being swept by first place Doane on Friday.
Hastings, 6-30 overall and 2-18 in the GPAC, plays a home and home series with Doane next week, April 23 in Crete and April 24 in Hastings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.