SIOUX FALLS – The fifth-seeded Hamlin Chargers took down the seventh-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies 53-40 to take third place in the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Sioux Falls.
“Tonight’s game was a battle, but that is how it goes and I am just proud of how our guys competed,” said Elk Point-Jefferson’s head coach, Jake Otkin.
The Hamlin Chargers were able to strike first, going on a 5-0 run to start the game. Easton Kempf, a senior for Elk Point-Jefferson, put the Huskies on the board with just over five minutes left in the first quarter. Hamlin held EPJ to six points in the first quarter.
Easton Kempf led EPJ with 19 points on the night. Chace Fornia had 10 defensive rebounds in the game and added six points to the score.
“Every given night, we have someone that can lead the team, and Easton had a phenomenal game,” said coach Otkin. “He has been one of the rocks and leaders for us this whole season.”
Hamlin was led by Easton Neuendorf’s 13 points. Brennan Keszler added 12 points to follow.
The Huskies were first to score in the second quarter thanks to Devon Schmitz’s basket. After a basket from Garrett Merkley, EPJ brought the game within four points. However, Hamlin went on a 5-0 run shortly after to cushion their lead. The Chargers went into halftime up 26-16 after Dawson Noem made a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Huskies came out of halftime and went on a 9-2 run to cut Hamlin’s lead to three points. The Chargers were able to get their lead back to 10 points, until Kempf swished a three-point shot with 2:43 left in the quarter. The final two minutes of this quarter remained scoreless.
“Our boys are the epitome of a team and I could not be more proud of them how they continued to make this a game,” said the Huskies coach. “We just asked for whatever was left in the tank, and to just go hard for the second half of the game.”
Elk Point-Jefferson went on another 9-2 run to start the fourth quarter to bring the game within three points. Hamlin went on a 12-3 run in the final four minutes of the game to get the 53-40 win.
“At the end of the day, this team is truly a family and are great kids,” said coach Otkin. “I know they are going to be great students and great young men, and that is the most important thing to me.”
Hamlin ends their season with a third-place finish and a record of 21-4.
Elk Point-Jefferson closes the season with a fourth-place finish and 18-7 record.
